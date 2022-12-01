ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Donald O'Conner
3d ago

Ok Kool. Where was she found. Why it took so long to notify PD. This sounds like some B/S. Who was she living with.Is this the 1st time or what. Where is mommy and Dad. You know this Subdivision is the same area where the 17 yr old found in the pond. The boy friend of the step daughter killed the step-dad. Dam what's next. Neighbors please look out for each other. Then this Subdivision is so dark . Pray for a safe area. Report anything that looks unusual. Let's keep Zachary from turning into a BR. Let's have a safe and happy Christmas. Parents step up and make sure your love one are safe.

brproud.com

3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man found shot to death on St. Katherine Avenue Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Coroner’s Office confirmed Sunday (December 4) that a man was shot and killed earlier that morning. Officials say the unidentified man was found shot to death on St. Katherine Avenue around 11:30 a.m. BRProud has reached out to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province following a night out at some bars.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crash in Louisiana leaves man dead

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa parish. It happened in the afternoon just before 3 p.m. on highway 442 near River Ridge Dr. The investigation reveals Matthew Bonomo was driving west when he swerved off the road, went through a ditch and then hit a tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man accused of stuffing pants with laundry detergent pods

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man for shoplifting after they said he stuffed laundry detergent pods into his pants. The incident happened at the Dollar General on Highway 44 East in Pricedale on November 28. Investigators said surveillance video showed 23-year-old Donovan Sandifer, of Summit, stuffing the pods into his […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly shooting off Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday, Dec. 3. Police said Duquares Smith, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, which is off Scenic Highway, just before 11:15 a.m. There is currently no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 dogs die in house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire that left two dogs dead Friday, Dec. 2. Fire officials responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue between Jefferson Highway and Airline Highway near Highland Road around 12:30 p.m. The fire was under control within 15 minutes of their arrival.
BATON ROUGE, LA

