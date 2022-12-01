Forward-thinking corporations are all about diversity and inclusion these days, and rightfully so. These conversations and actions are overdue, as a sundry of colleagues means a more well-rounded business perspective and experience. Yet, one of the major prejudices we face in the workplace has to be addressed – ageism. Businesses time and time again want the seasoned mindsets of a veteran worker, yet oftentimes choose to hire younger to give a cutting-edge aesthetic. With the emergence of startups and booming tech companies, these new places are actively seeking an energetic, hungry, and youthful team as opposed to older adults. Concerns about...

3 DAYS AGO