Massachusetts State

hstoday.us

DHS S&T Announces New Student Research Internship

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) launched the competition for graduate and undergraduate students across the United States and territories to participate in the 2023 Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for the Student Workforce to Experience Research (HS-POWER) internship program. The DHS HS-POWER program, administered by...
BlogHer

Older Adults Are Facing Discrimination in the Workplace

Forward-thinking corporations are all about diversity and inclusion these days, and rightfully so. These conversations and actions are overdue, as a sundry of colleagues means a more well-rounded business perspective and experience. Yet, one of the major prejudices we face in the workplace has to be addressed – ageism.  Businesses time and time again want the seasoned mindsets of a veteran worker, yet oftentimes choose to hire younger to give a cutting-edge aesthetic. With the emergence of startups and booming tech companies, these new places are actively seeking an energetic, hungry, and youthful team as opposed to older adults. Concerns about...
k12dive.com

The core problem at the root of math phobia? Fear of failure

Eileen Slaton has more than 25 years of experience as a math educator at the K-12 and higher ed level. She currently teaches at Huston-Tillotson University, an HBCU located in Austin, Texas, and is a Public Voices Fellow with The OpEd Project, which seeks to expand the diversity of voice in public conversations.
AUSTIN, TX
Washington Examiner

The education establishment's attacks on merit will destroy success

“Set up standards of achievement open to all, to the least, to the most inept — and you stop the impetus to effort in men, great or small.” So argues Ellsworth Toohey, the villain of Ayn Rand’s Fountainhead. In an impassioned speech about his quest for power, Toohey reveals the goals of his socialist policies: elevate the mediocre and destroy the successful.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Longmont Leader

BEYOND LOCAL: New research studies workplace killers

The following article, written by Craig Jackson, Birmingham City University and Laura Robinson, Birmingham City University originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. At 10.12pm on November 23, an overnight team leader at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, opened fire on colleagues in the crew room....
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Jewish Press

Survey Finds Antisemitism in Hiring Is the New Norm

The online service ResumeBuilder.com which claims to use a robust machine learning algorithm that “helps us determine what you should and shouldn’t have on your resume,” last week reported “an alarming amount of antisemitism within companies, a great deal of which is considered acceptable.”. Their detailed...
NEW JERSEY STATE
straightarrownews.com

71% of Americans say schools are not giving children an honest view of history

A new, nationwide poll revealed 71% of Americans believe their children are not receiving an honest picture of their country’s history through education, while only 13% believe they are and nearly 16% aren’t sure. The discontent is shared by various political parties and ethnicities, but it was particularly high among Asians; more than 91% said their children are not receiving an honest look at history.
KevinMD.com

Migrants need and deserve access to healthy lives in the U.S.

Anti-immigrant rhetoric was at an all-time high during the midterm election season, and now as the 2024 presidential election gathers momentum, it is urgent to note how it fosters violence against immigrant communities and creates a chilling effect. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues busing immigrants to sanctuary cities from Texas,...
OREGON STATE
capitalbnews.org

The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
psychreg.org

How Can We Make Science More Accessible to People with Disabilities

The pandemic prompted workplace changes that proved beneficial to people with disabilities in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine (STEMM), but there’s fear that these accommodations will be rolled back. With International Day of Persons with Disabilities taking place on 3rd December, a research team including faculty at Binghamton...
qhubonews.com

Provider Viewpoint: Addressing Vaccination Hesitancy in Pennsylvania’s Multicultural Community

As we enter the height of cold and flu season, combined with the constant threat of new COVID strains, it’s important to remember that life-threatening viruses are still actively spreading at high rates. To compound the issue, millions of Americans, especially among our youngest and most vulnerable demographics, have yet to receive a vaccine or booster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
