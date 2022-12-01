Read full article on original website
Opinion: How a 14-year-old Hispanic immigrant became an entrepreneur in the U.S.
Elizabeth Cordero honors both her past in Mexico and her present in the U.S. by celebrating her blended worlds. Read more here.
Tennessee State University Graduates and Football Players Create Pizza Empire To Help Underserved Communities
As featured on the New York Times, Good Morning America, USA Today and Forbes, the famed Black-owned gourmet pizza chain, Slim + Husky’s has now expanded to deliver nationally to take America by storm with their hip-hop-inspired pizzas. The three best friends share the mission to empower communities while...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘I Have a Smaller Margin of Error': How 4 Women of Color Are Navigating C-Suite Leadership at Work
Being a leader at work is challenging for everyone. But women of color have a unique, and sometimes unfavorable, experience with being the boss, whether it be in corporate America or as business owners. While some thrive in the C-suite, many women of color experience bouts of self-doubt, burnout and...
Opinion: New National Working Group Takes on the Future of Education Data — and Equity
The most recent results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress are just the latest dataset pointing to significant learning losses over the past three years. This should be a clarion call to business leaders and education advocates alike that the United States can and must do more to prepare students to lead the future […]
hstoday.us
DHS S&T Announces New Student Research Internship
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) launched the competition for graduate and undergraduate students across the United States and territories to participate in the 2023 Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for the Student Workforce to Experience Research (HS-POWER) internship program. The DHS HS-POWER program, administered by...
Full List of Republicans Who Voted Against Maternity Services for Veterans
The DOULA for VA Act would require the secretary of veterans affairs to establish a pilot program to provide doula services for veterans.
Older Adults Are Facing Discrimination in the Workplace
Forward-thinking corporations are all about diversity and inclusion these days, and rightfully so. These conversations and actions are overdue, as a sundry of colleagues means a more well-rounded business perspective and experience. Yet, one of the major prejudices we face in the workplace has to be addressed – ageism. Businesses time and time again want the seasoned mindsets of a veteran worker, yet oftentimes choose to hire younger to give a cutting-edge aesthetic. With the emergence of startups and booming tech companies, these new places are actively seeking an energetic, hungry, and youthful team as opposed to older adults. Concerns about...
California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Nationally, Black households have a median wealth of $24,100, compared to white households' median wealth of $188,200.
k12dive.com
The core problem at the root of math phobia? Fear of failure
Eileen Slaton has more than 25 years of experience as a math educator at the K-12 and higher ed level. She currently teaches at Huston-Tillotson University, an HBCU located in Austin, Texas, and is a Public Voices Fellow with The OpEd Project, which seeks to expand the diversity of voice in public conversations.
Women Are Being Pushed Out Of The Workforce, and It's Time Employers Do Something About It. Here's How.
How can employers better support the women who work for them?
WMDT.com
3rd annual ‘Man the Shore Summit’ looks to address recruitment/retention strategies for educators of color
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- One local HBCU is bringing back an event with a goal of increasing diversity in the classroom and support for educators. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Education Department will host the third annual Man the Shore Summit. Panelists will include industry professionals, college students, and...
$5 million grant designed to help Lowcountry teacher retention issues
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — WSAV has detailed the teacher shortage throughout the Lowcountry and the entire nation for months. Now the federal government is stepping in to help one local college and the Beaufort County School district with their issue. There were 1,600 teacher openings in the state...
Washington Examiner
The education establishment's attacks on merit will destroy success
“Set up standards of achievement open to all, to the least, to the most inept — and you stop the impetus to effort in men, great or small.” So argues Ellsworth Toohey, the villain of Ayn Rand’s Fountainhead. In an impassioned speech about his quest for power, Toohey reveals the goals of his socialist policies: elevate the mediocre and destroy the successful.
BEYOND LOCAL: New research studies workplace killers
The following article, written by Craig Jackson, Birmingham City University and Laura Robinson, Birmingham City University originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. At 10.12pm on November 23, an overnight team leader at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, opened fire on colleagues in the crew room....
The Jewish Press
Survey Finds Antisemitism in Hiring Is the New Norm
The online service ResumeBuilder.com which claims to use a robust machine learning algorithm that “helps us determine what you should and shouldn’t have on your resume,” last week reported “an alarming amount of antisemitism within companies, a great deal of which is considered acceptable.”. Their detailed...
straightarrownews.com
71% of Americans say schools are not giving children an honest view of history
A new, nationwide poll revealed 71% of Americans believe their children are not receiving an honest picture of their country’s history through education, while only 13% believe they are and nearly 16% aren’t sure. The discontent is shared by various political parties and ethnicities, but it was particularly high among Asians; more than 91% said their children are not receiving an honest look at history.
KevinMD.com
Migrants need and deserve access to healthy lives in the U.S.
Anti-immigrant rhetoric was at an all-time high during the midterm election season, and now as the 2024 presidential election gathers momentum, it is urgent to note how it fosters violence against immigrant communities and creates a chilling effect. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues busing immigrants to sanctuary cities from Texas,...
capitalbnews.org
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
psychreg.org
How Can We Make Science More Accessible to People with Disabilities
The pandemic prompted workplace changes that proved beneficial to people with disabilities in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine (STEMM), but there’s fear that these accommodations will be rolled back. With International Day of Persons with Disabilities taking place on 3rd December, a research team including faculty at Binghamton...
qhubonews.com
Provider Viewpoint: Addressing Vaccination Hesitancy in Pennsylvania’s Multicultural Community
As we enter the height of cold and flu season, combined with the constant threat of new COVID strains, it’s important to remember that life-threatening viruses are still actively spreading at high rates. To compound the issue, millions of Americans, especially among our youngest and most vulnerable demographics, have yet to receive a vaccine or booster.
