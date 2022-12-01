Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPaint Bank, VA
Music for Christmas will be presented by The Feel Good TourCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
New diner opens in Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes
Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
WSLS
Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
q101online.com
Name of pedestrian killed released
Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
Open Letter To Mayor Sherman Lea: Why Does Roanoke City Make Us Feel Unsafe ?
Mayor Sherman Lea: I called your office last week in an attempt to speak with you about the current state of affairs and my recent experiences in Roanoke City. Your secretary took my information. I asked for a return call; I’ve heard nothing from you. What are you doing about the decline of Roanoke City? […]
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
Comments / 0