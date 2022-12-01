Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theuconnblog.com
No. 3 UConn women’s basketball falls to No. 7 Notre Dame, 74-60
No. 3 UConn women’s basketball dropped its first game of the season Sunday afternoon after falling to the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 74-60. Azzi Fudd suffered an apparent right knee injury in the first half after Aaliyah Edwards fell into her after being fouled. She went into the locker room and eventually re-entered the game, though she did not play in the second half.
theuconnblog.com
2024 No. 5 recruit Allie Ziebell commits to UConn women’s basketball
UConn women’s basketball picked up its first 2024 commitment: Allie Ziebell, a guard rated by ESPN as the No. 5 player in the class of 2024. Ziebell, a 5-foot-10 product of Neenah, Wisconsin, received an offer from the Huskies in August and visited along with the team’s 2023 commits at First Night in October. She never publicly announced a list of finalists. She plays for Neenah High School and Wisconsin Flight Elite on the EYBL circuit.
theuconnblog.com
UConn football heading to the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Marshall
UConn football received a sunny reward for its 2022 season: a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Reports of this news emerged Sunday afternoon before head coach Jim Mora officially told his team. The game will occur on Monday, December 19th, and will feature a matchup against the Marshall Thundering...
theuconnblog.com
Takeaways from UConn men’s basketball’s win over Oklahoma State
No. 8 UConn men’s basketball rolled to its ninth win of the season Thursday with a convincing 74-64 victory over Oklahoma State. With the win, the Huskies are the only 9-0 team in the country and are set to jump into the top five in the AP Poll ahead of their road matchup with Florida next week. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the Huskies’ win over the Cowboys.
theuconnblog.com
Photo gallery: Providence Friars @ UConn Huskies women’s basketball - 12/2/22
Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Sénéchal both had 18 points to lead the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team to a 98-53 Big East win over the Providence Friars at Gampel Pavilion on Friday night. Photo ©: Ian Bethune.
theuconnblog.com
Chasing Perfection: Another trophy added to the collection
UConn women’s basketball is 5-0 on the season after taking down Duke and Iowa to win the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. On this week’s episode, we break down the wins, discuss the team’s impressive resilience, look at Azzi Fudd and Aaliyah Edwards’ dominance, preview the upcoming matchup with Notre Dame and more.
Comments / 0