The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
A Third-Straight Justin Jefferson All Pro Snub Would be Preposterous
Justin Jefferson has been an All Pro his first two seasons. The issue is that it’s been on the second team rather than the first team, diminishing the significance of the accomplishment. Generally speaking, making the second team during one’s rookie and sophomore seasons would be reason to rejoice,...
Texans fans ready for Deshaun Watson's return to NFL in Houston
The Cleveland Browns QB is set to play his former team, the Texans, during his return game after being suspended from the NFL for nearly two years due to sexual misconduct allegations.
Tight end Terrell Tilmon announces he will enter the transfer portal
It’s always difficult when a new coaching staff comes in, and then the difficulty level goes up a notch when that new staff wants you to change positions to the other side of the ball. After playing in all 14 games on special teams in 2021, Terrell Tilmon played in just one game this season and so he has decided to enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Mansfield, Texas came to Oregon as a linebacker before being moved to tight end. That position group was already crowded as was Oregon’s linebacker depth. As with many players, it was just a numbers game for Tilmon. His size should be attractive to any team looking for either a tight end or linebacker and Tilmon won’t have a hard time finding the right fit for him. Terrell Tilmon Transfer Profile Collegiate StatsOregon Ducks 2021: 14 games | 6 tackles | 2 solo 2022: 1 game | no statsVitals Hometown Mansfield, Texas Position TE/LB Height 6-foot-5 Weight 221 pounds Class 2021 Former Recruiting Profile Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 TX DE Rivals 3 5.7 TX DE ESPN N/A N/A TX DE On3 Recruiting 3 88.08 TX DE 247 Composite 3 0.8814 TX DE Top Schools Before Commitment Oregon Ducks Arizona Wildcats Arizona State Sun Devils Baylor Bears Boise State Broncos Twitterhttps://twitter.com/TTilmon16/status/159957625377407385611
Wild blow 4-goal lead in 3rd, rebound to top Stars 6-5 in SO
Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau scored on Minnesota's three shootout attempts and the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Sunday after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period.
Vikings Rookie LB Elevated from Practice Squad for Week 13
Just one week ago, Minnesota Vikings linebacker William Kwenkeu made his NFL debut on Thanksgiving Night against the New England Patriots. Kwenkeu played 16 snaps with the special teams, but he did not have any statistics to show for it. It turns out Kwenkeu won’t have to wait long to...
Another Week, Another Thriller as the Vikings Beat the Jets, 27-22
Throughout the first half of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Jets, it seemed like the Vikings were finally going to put an opponent away early for the first time since Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Ultimately, the Vikings beat the Jets, but it did not come nearly as easily as it should have.
