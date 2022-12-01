It’s always difficult when a new coaching staff comes in, and then the difficulty level goes up a notch when that new staff wants you to change positions to the other side of the ball. After playing in all 14 games on special teams in 2021, Terrell Tilmon played in just one game this season and so he has decided to enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Mansfield, Texas came to Oregon as a linebacker before being moved to tight end. That position group was already crowded as was Oregon’s linebacker depth. As with many players, it was just a numbers game for Tilmon. His size should be attractive to any team looking for either a tight end or linebacker and Tilmon won’t have a hard time finding the right fit for him. Terrell Tilmon Transfer Profile Collegiate StatsOregon Ducks 2021: 14 games | 6 tackles | 2 solo 2022: 1 game | no statsVitals Hometown Mansfield, Texas Position TE/LB Height 6-foot-5 Weight 221 pounds Class 2021 Former Recruiting Profile Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 TX DE Rivals 3 5.7 TX DE ESPN N/A N/A TX DE On3 Recruiting 3 88.08 TX DE 247 Composite 3 0.8814 TX DE Top Schools Before Commitment Oregon Ducks Arizona Wildcats Arizona State Sun Devils Baylor Bears Boise State Broncos Twitterhttps://twitter.com/TTilmon16/status/159957625377407385611

