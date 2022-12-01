Read full article on original website
Danville City Council mulls union resolution
=Danville leaders will wait before voting on a resolution that has union organizers crying “foul.”. The resolution would prohibit the city from participating in collective bargaining with workers and also prevent the city from recognizing any union formed by public workers. Dale McCray, lead organizer with the International Brotherhood...
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
Chatham First to decide Davis's future as its president
It is undecided whether or not Mayor-elect Alisa Davis will continue to be president of Chatham First. "Our board of Chatham First will be meeting to discuss whether or not it is appropriate for me to continue as president of Chatham First, and if it's decided that that is not appropriate, then I will step down," Mayor-elect Davis said.
Convenience centers to receive improvements
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a series of improvements to three of its convenience centers — Mount Hermon, Motley and Berry Hill — at a total cost of roughly $1.1 million. The improvements were approved at the Board's Nov. 22 meeting. Improvements at Mount...
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
Johnson of God's Pit Crew named Citizen of the Year
Randy Johnson of God's Pit Crew was named the Danville Kiwanis Citizen of the Year at a ceremony Dec. 1 at the Danville Golf Club. Johnson is the founder of God's Pit Crew, a volunteer organization dedicated to helping those in the aftermath of natural disasters in states as far flung as Florida and Texas.
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
Lou's Antiques building to be demolished
The building that once held Lou's Antiques in downtown Danville will be demolished at the beginning of the year. And until the city can find a use for the roughly half acre property, it will be used as green space, said Kelvin Perry, project manager with the City of Danville's Department of Economic Development.
Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways
DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, […]
Virginia Tech students design backpacks for homeless populations
Virginia Tech industrial design students joined UTS Systems employees in Fairfield on Friday to create 50 backpacks for people struggling with addiction and homelessness. “The idea of this backpack is it would be stocked with things that meet some immediate need, particularly of those who are housing insecure,” said Mary Beth Dunkenberger, associate director of the Virginia Tech Institute for Policy and Governance.
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
Valley Metro employees picket for new contract
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The deadline is approaching for a new contract between Valley Metro and its union employees. Members of the ATU Local 1493 held an informational picket on Thursday afternoon at the new Third Street Bus Station in Downtown Roanoke. They say they their current contract expired in July. At that time, the union and Valley Metro agreed to a sixth-month extension to negotiate a new deal. That extension runs out in January.
Caswell native reconnects with care giving
Recently the Chamber was able to visit with a new member, Hendlee Home Health, owned by Sonya Henderson. A Caswell native, Sonya, owns and operates Hendlee Home Health in Reidsville and is expanding into Caswell County. Getting back involved in this rural area where she grew up is important to her. Sonya has spent time working with community groups, older youth, and the American Heart Association. She is committed to helping youth plug into the community. In fact, she mentors her niece regularly and has been assisting her develop entrepreneurial skills by attending events where she can provide face painting services.
Vinton launches emergency alert system for residents
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton’s new emergency alert system for community members is now up and running and ready to go. CodeRED alerts residents about nearby crime, missing person alerts, road closures and some community events. The town will also use CodeRED weather alerts for natural disasters. Residents can...
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
Businesses in downtown Danville participate in window decorating contest
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Danville are competing against each other in the River District Association’s Window Decorating Contest. The competition began on November 25. Residents are asked to vote for the business they think has the best decorations. Tonight is the last night to vote. “It...
Book profiles Roanoke coach and his huge influence
The name Joe Gaither may not be well known outside Roanoke, but for a number of athletes, his influence goes far beyond the city, and involves much more than sports. Now a new book lays out his impact over more than 40 years – and counting. Richard Wilson first...
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
