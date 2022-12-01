Read full article on original website
Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings
The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.
Phillies’ biggest competitor for Trea Turner revealed, and it’s a shocker
The Philadelphia Phillies are openly after one of the four star shortstops on the market, but they may have some tough competition with the Padres. The Philadelphia Phillies are pushing hard to land one of the four star shortstops on the market, reportedly meeting with each one of them and being most heavily linked to Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts. There are, unsurprisingly, many eyes on each. However, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the San Diego Padres may be the Phillies’ biggest threat in signing Turner.
Latest Xander Bogaerts report will enrage Red Sox fans
The Red Sox do not seem to be moving with much urgency on Xander Bogaerts. Longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts may not be the No. 1 shortstop available in MLB free agency this winter, but he could very well be the best bang-for-buck player available at the position.
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
MLB Rumors: A’s reportedly close to trading Sean Murphy to…the Braves?
Despite being pretty set behind the plate, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly the frontrunners to acquire catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland. While the A’s might not be playing Oakland much longer, Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy’s time is going to be up more immediately. According to MLB.com reporter...
Trae Young skipping a game is a bad look for Nate McMillan, Hawks
Nate McMillan’s history with building relationships with his players is poor. It adds context to Trae Young’s insubordination. On its face, Trae Young skipping a game without the explicit approval of Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan is a really bad look for Young, but a deeper examination reveals context around McMillan’s history as a coach and his previous inability to build relationships with his players might better explain the behavior.
MLB Rumors: Cardinals, Red Sox among teams in the running to trade for Sean Murphy
Despite being pretty set behind the plate, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly the frontrunners to acquire catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland. Plot twist! After reporting that the Braves were the frontrunners to acquire Murphy, Feinsand walked his report back. Instead of Atlanta, the Cardinals, Rays, Guardians, and Red Sox are in the mix to acquire the Gold Glove winner.
Bryan Reynolds rumors: 3 monster trade packages to make the Pirates budge
These three teams should get involved in the Bryan Reynolds rumors and make a monster offer to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bryan Reynolds rumors may soon take over the MLB Winter Meetings. The longtime Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder has requested a trade from the Bucs. Getting the Pirates to budge will be difficult.
This Steph Curry video will blow your mind
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the best shooters in NBA history. He showed just that during a recent photo shoot. When it comes to who is one of the best shooters in NBA history, that is current Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Just last year, he had broken the all-time record for most three-pointers made in NBA history, surpassing legend Ray Allen. That, and he won the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
