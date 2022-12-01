The Philadelphia Phillies are openly after one of the four star shortstops on the market, but they may have some tough competition with the Padres. The Philadelphia Phillies are pushing hard to land one of the four star shortstops on the market, reportedly meeting with each one of them and being most heavily linked to Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts. There are, unsurprisingly, many eyes on each. However, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the San Diego Padres may be the Phillies’ biggest threat in signing Turner.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO