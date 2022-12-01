Man, 60, punched unconscious in random street attack near City Hall; suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 60-year-old man was walking down a sidewalk in Lower Manhattan when a man in front of him spun around and punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious in what police said was a random attack.

The victim was walking at William and Beekman streets in the Financial District, about two blocks south of City Hall, around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 when he was assaulted.

A man in front of him suddenly turned around and punched the victim in the face with a closed fist, police said.

The victim collapsed to the ground and was briefly knocked unconscious, according to police.

He was transported in stable condition to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

The suspect fled on foot. Police believe he’s in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.