Read full article on original website
Related
Police searching for missing York County man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is asking the public to help locate a missing York County man who may be at risk of harm or confused. Steven Morgan, 76, was last seen in the area of Main Street in Dover on Sunday, Dec. 4, around 9:30 a.m.
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Woman Arrested for Trespass in Perkiomen
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 49-year-old Pottstown woman was arrested Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) at 2:06 p.m. by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged simple trespass, after troopers determined she violated a protection-from-abuse order obtained against her by a former boyfriend, a Merion Lane resident. The male victim, who was not identified by name or age, had called 9-1-1 dispatchers for assistance.
FOX43.com
Robbery suspect arrested in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The suspect in a store robbery in Harrisburg was arrested on Friday evening. Harrisburg Police announced the arrest of Robert Fitzcharles, 48, who is facing charges of robbery, simple assault, resisting arrest, and other drug-related offenses. On Thursday around 7 p.m., officers were called to a...
Harrisburg shooting leaves 1 man injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. Officers said around 2:45 p.m. they were called to the 500 block of Woodbine Street. When they arrived, they found one adult man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was taken...
local21news.com
Severe leg trauma caused by two car accident in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person is suffering "severe" leg injuries after a two car accident near Ore Valley. According to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue team, the accident happened on Dec. 1 at around 4:44 p.m. on Springwood Rd. Officials say when they arrived on scene,...
WGAL
Police on scene of Harrisburg shooting
Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg. Dispatchers say one person was shot in the 500 block of Woodbine Street. WGAL has a crew at the scene. Stay with us for updates.
Harrisburg police searching for man charged with criminal homicide
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for a man charged with criminal homicide. Calvin Waller Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime. According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m., officers...
Man arrested following standoff in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers were called to a home along Rauschs Road near Orwigsburg around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon after the 63-year-old allegedly pointed a gun at another person. The man then locked himself inside. A few hours later, he came out and fired at officers, but no...
local21news.com
Woman charged after allegedly grabbing another by neck, threatening to kill them: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a 36-year-old woman has been charged with a number of charges following a reported disturbance in Lititz. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Kissel Hill Road on November 30 just before 10:00 PM.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
iheart.com
Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges
>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
abc27.com
Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
Harrisburg man arrested after allegedly killing 17-year-old in dispute over stolen dirt bike motorcycle
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 by Harrisburg Police for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. Warren was found deceased...
abc27.com
Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide
LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
York County police searching for two who robbed $6,000 in merchandise from Home Depot
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for two people wanted for a reported retail theft. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, police received a report of a retail theft at the Home Depot located on East Market Street. On Nov. 12, the two pictured suspects entered the store and...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after an early morning crash occurred in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County during the early morning hours.
One man dead in overnight Lancaster County crash
One person died at the scene of a West Hempfield Township crash early Saturday morning, according to LancasterOnline. Dispatch reports said first responders arrived at Prospect and Garfield Roads at around 1 a.m., LancasterOnline said. ABC27 said the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said a man died due to the crash...
abc27.com
York City Police make two gun arrests
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested in separate incidents after York City Police found firearms during traffic stops. On November 25 at 10:49 p.m. York City Police stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana, suspected oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.
local21news.com
Man behind bars after taking thousands in cash from York Co. Rutter's: police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police say a man is behind bars after a theft of over $6,000 at a York County Rutter's. According to officials, John D. Haggerty was arrested after police investigated a theft at the Rutter's store on Mount Zion Road. Police say Haggerty entered the...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 4