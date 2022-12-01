ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Police searching for missing York County man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is asking the public to help locate a missing York County man who may be at risk of harm or confused. Steven Morgan, 76, was last seen in the area of Main Street in Dover on Sunday, Dec. 4, around 9:30 a.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Woman Arrested for Trespass in Perkiomen

PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 49-year-old Pottstown woman was arrested Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) at 2:06 p.m. by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged simple trespass, after troopers determined she violated a protection-from-abuse order obtained against her by a former boyfriend, a Merion Lane resident. The male victim, who was not identified by name or age, had called 9-1-1 dispatchers for assistance.
POTTSTOWN, PA
FOX43.com

Robbery suspect arrested in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The suspect in a store robbery in Harrisburg was arrested on Friday evening. Harrisburg Police announced the arrest of Robert Fitzcharles, 48, who is facing charges of robbery, simple assault, resisting arrest, and other drug-related offenses. On Thursday around 7 p.m., officers were called to a...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg shooting leaves 1 man injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. Officers said around 2:45 p.m. they were called to the 500 block of Woodbine Street. When they arrived, they found one adult man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was taken...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Severe leg trauma caused by two car accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person is suffering "severe" leg injuries after a two car accident near Ore Valley. According to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue team, the accident happened on Dec. 1 at around 4:44 p.m. on Springwood Rd. Officials say when they arrived on scene,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police on scene of Harrisburg shooting

Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg. Dispatchers say one person was shot in the 500 block of Woodbine Street. WGAL has a crew at the scene. Stay with us for updates.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges

>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide

LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after an early morning crash occurred in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County during the early morning hours.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

One man dead in overnight Lancaster County crash

One person died at the scene of a West Hempfield Township crash early Saturday morning, according to LancasterOnline. Dispatch reports said first responders arrived at Prospect and Garfield Roads at around 1 a.m., LancasterOnline said. ABC27 said the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said a man died due to the crash...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York City Police make two gun arrests

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested in separate incidents after York City Police found firearms during traffic stops. On November 25 at 10:49 p.m. York City Police stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana, suspected oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.
