Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Related
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police investigating early morning shots fired incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate multiple spent shell casings.
WGAL
Police on scene of Harrisburg shooting
Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg. Dispatchers say one person was shot in the 500 block of Woodbine Street. WGAL has a crew at the scene. Stay with us for updates.
Harrisburg shooting leaves 1 man injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. Officers said around 2:45 p.m. they were called to the 500 block of Woodbine Street. When they arrived, they found one adult man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was taken...
Police searching for missing York County man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is asking the public to help locate a missing York County man who may be at risk of harm or confused. Steven Morgan, 76, was last seen in the area of Main Street in Dover on Sunday, Dec. 4, around 9:30 a.m.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police arrest suspect who injured clerk during robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a robbery on Dec. 1 on Market Street, where police say the suspect allegedly pushed and injured the clerk. According to a police report, on Thursday, Dec. 1, at around 7 p.m. the Harrisburg Police responded to the report of a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street.
abc27.com
New information released in Lancaster County homicide
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
wkok.com
Snyder County Court Sentencing for Fatal Overdose Case
MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said 27-year-old Jose Jomar Mercado-Flores of Harrisburg received a minimum sentence five and a half years in state prison, and a maximum of ten years. In July 2021, state police were called to Shamokin Dam residence for a report of a...
WGAL
Harrisburg police make arrest in 17-year-old's killing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police say they have arrested a person in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was killed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Video above: Previous story about police investigation. On Thursday, police arrested Miguel Sliger-Rivera. He is charged for his involvement in the murder of...
local21news.com
Severe leg trauma caused by two car accident in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person is suffering "severe" leg injuries after a two car accident near Ore Valley. According to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue team, the accident happened on Dec. 1 at around 4:44 p.m. on Springwood Rd. Officials say when they arrived on scene,...
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Harrisburg man arrested after allegedly killing 17-year-old in dispute over stolen dirt bike motorcycle
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 by Harrisburg Police for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. Warren was found deceased...
WGAL
Coroner: Woman dies following crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a 59-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash. According to the coroner, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the unrestrained female driver was traveling in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Franklin County when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
abc27.com
Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide
LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
abc27.com
Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
local21news.com
Garbage truck catches on fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a trash truck that had caught on fire, setting ablaze all of the garbage within the vehicle. According to Franklin Fire Company, the incident happened at the corner of Gabler Rd. and Letterkenny Rd. at around 6:51 a.m. on Dec. 2.
York County police searching for two who robbed $6,000 in merchandise from Home Depot
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for two people wanted for a reported retail theft. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, police received a report of a retail theft at the Home Depot located on East Market Street. On Nov. 12, the two pictured suspects entered the store and...
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Man shoves clerk during robbery of downtown Harrisburg store
Harrisburg Bureau of Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say robbed a downtown store on Thursday. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, a man went into a convenience store in the 300 block of Market Street, pushed the clerk and then stole $400 to $500 from the register.
iheart.com
Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges
>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 1