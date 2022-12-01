Read full article on original website
The White Lotus season 2: Who is the man in the photo Tanya finds?
The White Lotus season 2 is almost at its end, and at this point, we still have many more questions than answers! The penultimate episode, titled “Abductions,” just debuted on HBO and HBO Max and it only increased all of the tension. This time around, we follow an ensemble cast in the Mike White-created dark comedy as the characters vacation in the beautiful Sicily, Italy.
Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on tonight (December 1, 2022)? Episode details for ‘I’ll Follow the Sun’
Is “Grey’s Anatomy” on tonight (December 1, 2022)? NO. Instead, ABC is broadcasting Disney’s animated hit “Frozen II.” TV’s longest-running medical drama is currently in the midst of a three-month hiatus and will return on February 23, 2023 for an hour titled “I’ll Follow the Sun.” That episode will feature a tearful goodbye to lead actress Ellen Pompeo, who is temporarily leaving the program, though she’s expected to return for the finale. Watch the Season 19, Episode 7 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Grey’s Anatomy.” Who are the original cast members? “Grey’s Anatomy” centers around the...
White Lotus Recap: Suspicious Minds
Need to catch up? Read our previous White Lotus recap here. Uh-oh… things took a dark turn this week on The White Lotus as lies and petty jealousies started to pile up, and we’re officially worried about who’s going to survive next week’s finale. As the sun rises on Sunday’s episode, Albie and Lucia are still going at it, and Ethan is still sulking. He whines to Harper, “I feel like you don’t believe me. It’s starting to drive me crazy.” She points out they’re not always honest with each other — including about how they’re not attracted to each other anymore. (Whoa.)...
'Sesame Street' star Bob McGrath dies at 90
Bob McGrath, who played music teacher Bob Johnson on Sesame Street, died on Sunday. The actor was 90 years old.
