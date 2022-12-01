ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Crash leaves one person dead in northeast Dallas

DALLAS - One person is dead after the victim was involved in a rollover crash early Sunday morning in northeast Dallas. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle when the individual was heading east on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. The car flipped and hit a parked vehicle...
DALLAS, TX
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee

DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
DALLAS, TX
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
ROWLETT, TX
Missing North Texas girl found dead after being abducted by FedEx driver, authorities say

DALLAS, Texas — Authorities in North Texas say 7-year-old girl Athena Strand, who went missing and prompted an Amber Alert on Thursday, was found dead Friday night. "Some of the answers are not the answers that we would have hoped, we want to send our condolences out to the family of Athena Strand," Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said at the beginning of the press conference Friday night.
PARADISE, TX
Human Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared

An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
DENISON, TX
Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point woman died after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Wednesday night. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Teresa Reyes, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 80 while the driver of a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. The report states that Reyes failed to control her vehicle’s speed and collided with the trailer. It was later assessed that Reyes was apparently attempting to watch a movie on her cellphone at the time of the crash.
WILLS POINT, TX
Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase

FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories

DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
DALLAS, TX
Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday

PARADISE, Texas - The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week. First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎...
PARADISE, TX
Man Kills Alleged Thief While Intervening in an Altercation

A local man was charged with murder after intervening in an alleged shoplifting attempt on Tuesday at the Family Dollar on S Lancaster Road in South Oak Cliff. Kevin J. Jackson, 47, who had entered the store to buy something, found the accused shoplifter, Phillip Betts, 26, fighting with two female employees. He reportedly told the employees to move and fired a gun once, striking Betts, who was later pronounced deceased.
DALLAS, TX
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
DALLAS, TX

