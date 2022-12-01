Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Crash leaves one person dead in northeast Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead after the victim was involved in a rollover crash early Sunday morning in northeast Dallas. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle when the individual was heading east on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. The car flipped and hit a parked vehicle...
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee
DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
Man dead, woman in critical condition after early morning fire in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas - One man was killed and a woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning fire in Haltom City. The Haltom City Fire Department was called to the fire on Rita Lane at 3:55 Sunday morning. Flames and smoke were seen coming...
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
Missing North Texas girl found dead after being abducted by FedEx driver, authorities say
DALLAS, Texas — Authorities in North Texas say 7-year-old girl Athena Strand, who went missing and prompted an Amber Alert on Thursday, was found dead Friday night. "Some of the answers are not the answers that we would have hoped, we want to send our condolences out to the family of Athena Strand," Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said at the beginning of the press conference Friday night.
Human Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
Driver killed in Richardson crash while fleeing from Garland Police
Richardson Police responded to a crash in the intersection of Centennial Blvd. and S. Greenville Ave. involving a sedan that was fleeing from Garland Police.
Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point woman died after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Wednesday night. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Teresa Reyes, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 80 while the driver of a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. The report states that Reyes failed to control her vehicle’s speed and collided with the trailer. It was later assessed that Reyes was apparently attempting to watch a movie on her cellphone at the time of the crash.
Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The search for a missing Wise County little girl has come to a terrible end. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed that 7-year-old Athena Strand’s body was found Friday afternoon in Boyd, Texas. It's about six miles from the Cottondale Fire Department. Akin says a...
Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
Warrant issued in East Texas for 18-year-old woman after failing to pay over $300 taxi
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued in East Texas for an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly failed to pay for a $344 taxi from Dallas. According to police, Lakyirah Bastian was picked up from a Dallas area hotel a few weeks ago and the driver agreed to take her to an […]
Two trucks crash into vehicle, killing 2 women inside in apparent street racing accident
FORT WORTH - Two women are dead after a horrific racing accident in Fort Worth's Northwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday along River Oaks Boulevard near West Oaks Trinity River. Witnesses told Forth Worth Police officers that they saw two trucks racing River Oaks Boulevard when...
Little Elm man's body found near crashed SUV in Denton County
After laying dead for five days in some heavy brush, a Little Elm man’s body has been found by a private citizen who spotted a crashed SUV in some heavy brush on private property northwest of Little Elm.
Two injured after suspect fires gun into traffic on I-30 in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Two people have been injured after a suspect fired a gun into traffic on Interstate 30 in Dallas on Tuesday night, police said. Police said they responded to eastbound I-30 near Lamar Street in the early evening hours. An unknown suspect was reportedly driving and began firing a gun into traffic on the highway, according to police.
Man Kills Alleged Thief While Intervening in an Altercation
A local man was charged with murder after intervening in an alleged shoplifting attempt on Tuesday at the Family Dollar on S Lancaster Road in South Oak Cliff. Kevin J. Jackson, 47, who had entered the store to buy something, found the accused shoplifter, Phillip Betts, 26, fighting with two female employees. He reportedly told the employees to move and fired a gun once, striking Betts, who was later pronounced deceased.
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
