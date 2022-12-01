Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide and Vendo Services Partner to Enable Merchants to Offer Cryptocurrency Payments Globally
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and Vendo Services, a leading European payment service provider (PSP), have announced an extension of their partnership that will enable Vendo Services to offer more than 127 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, to its global merchant customers amid rising customer demand for cryptocurrency payments.
ffnews.com
Thales Addresses Inclusivity With Its ‘Voice Payment Card’
Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard.
ffnews.com
Cashplus Bank Launches Next-generation Business Credit Card for Small Businesses and Sole Traders
Today, Cashplus Bank, the leading digital SME bank, has announced the launch of next-generation credit card functionality for small businesses and sole traders. The new, enhanced credit card, delivered as part of Cashplus Bank’s £5m BCR Capability and Innovation Fund grant commitments, employs Open Banking technology and other advanced features to create a highly flexible credit product that can offer guaranteed lower interest rates compared to customers’ existing credit facilities, cardless payments through the Faster Payments network and allows SME customers to change payment terms in order to manage cashflow.
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
ffnews.com
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Why In-Store Payments Are Here to Stay
We chat with Eddie Johnson, the VP of Product at Aevi, about the shift in customer demand for in-store payments. Consumers now expect invisibility at the point of sale and do not want to think twice while processing a transaction. For Johnson, the explosion of eCommerce does not mark the demise of in-person purchases – instead, it has evolved the seamlessness and speed that comes with shopping in the real world.
ffnews.com
HSBC’s Natalie Blyth on Sustainability and Persuading Corporates to Change
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Natalie Blyth, the Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at HSBC (and NED at HSBC Latin America), to discuss corporate commitment to ESG compliance and why sustainable business models can open up new streams of revenue. For Blyth, banks need to lean in and work together to build new technologies around sustainability. This strategy would better equip them with data that would be essential for the growth of their big and small business clients.
ffnews.com
Paydock Powers New E-commerce Solution From Australian Banking Giant CBA
PAYDOCK, the payments orchestration platform, has partnered with major Australian banking group The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to launch PowerBoard, a uniquely simple solution for a merchant’s technology integrations, payments, and fraud prevention needs. Delivering a first in Australian banking, PowerBoard will make enabling and scaling online businesses...
ffnews.com
Paymentology Customer, Tweeq, Among First Fintechs in Saudi Arabia to Receive License From Saudi Central Bank
Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, is today proud to announce its support of customer Tweeq, a leading Saudi Fintech, on being among the first in the Kingdom to achieve an e-money license from The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). With its official SAMA license, Tweeq will soon launch...
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Alex Panican, The LHoFT
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we chat with Alex Panican, the Deputy CEO of the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT), about the benefits of partnering with startups and fintechs, and the future of the financial services industry. For Panican, fintech empowers financial inclusivity because technology-focused businesses are streamlining access to capital to the most underserved in the world, from SMEs to the unbanked.
ffnews.com
Ziglu’s Mark Hipperson on Why Standards Matter in Fintech
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we spoke to Mark Hipperson, the Founder and CEO of app-orientated fintech, Ziglu, about the company’s recent acquisition by U.S. powerhouse Robinhood and what that means for Ziglu customers and their access to financial services. The company launched two years ago,...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Paying it Forward” – Max Chuard, Temenos in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer at Temenos believes the banking technology provider’s ‘Explainable AI’ is the answer to a growing problem. How we bank, where we bank and who we bank with is changing dramatically. These incredible shifts are being driven by customers wanting and demanding more than ever before. And, if evidence were needed, the rise of buy now, pay later (BNPL) would be a good place to start. Consumers today are used to fast, seamless and personalised experiences, just like those they receive from global entertainment and e-commerce platforms such as Netflix or Amazon. And this is what they want and expect from financial services, too: an intuitive journey with banking embedded into everyday interactions. This is what BNPL provides, as an alternative form of credit, embedded into the point of sale. So, when customers find something they wish to buy, they can immediately benefit from a BNPL loan, without having to be diverted to a separate financial services journey or provider. Decisioning is fast, hard credit checks are rare and there is typically little to no interest charged.
ffnews.com
The Bank of London Appoints Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK – SMF 2, subject to regulatory approval, and Member of the Executive Management Committee of the UK Bank. As Chief Financial Officer UK, Marc will be responsible for all accounting, finance, and corporate treasury for the UK Bank and will also work with the Senior Leadership Team to support its commercial agenda.
ffnews.com
MAPFRE RE Increases Capital by 250 Million Euros to Offer Greater Reinsurance Capacity to Its Clients and Boost Growth
The Board of Directors of MAPFRE RE has agreed to raise the company’s capital by the amount of 250 million euros. The purpose of this transaction is to reinforce MAPFRE RE balance sheet so it will be able to offer greater reinsurance capacity to its clients in the market, while also giving it greater flexibility to structure its own reinsurance protections, thereby.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Raising the Stakes” – André Casterman, Intix in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
An unprecedented raft of changes have combined to force the hand of financial industry players, when it comes to transaction intelligence, says Intix’s André Casterman. If the world of finance were a game of poker, things would be getting extremely tense by now. Banks and other institutions have been dealt an unexpected set of hands, one after the other, which have them scrabbling to catch up when it comes to compliance. Regulators are requesting ever-more complex information from financial services players in response to industry changes and pressure points – from the rapid growth in low-value transaction volumes catalysed by the COVID-19 pandemic, to the need to comply with international sanctions lists after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the rising cost of living is resulting in increased financial crime attempts.
Comments / 0