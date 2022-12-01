Read full article on original website
Lexington, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bowling Green High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on December 03, 2022, 17:00:00. 2022 5A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine Football Championship.
College Heights Herald
Graves-Gilbert Clinic leaving campus
Graves-Gilbert Clinic, which currently operates WKU Health Services, will be leaving campus effective Dec. 9. The contract for operating WKU Health Services neared expiration in the spring. The Board of Regents will vote on a new contract before the end of the year, according to a statement from Jace Lux, director of media relations and university spokesperson.
wymt.com
Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
wcluradio.com
Barren County youth named as winner of speech contest
GLASGOW — A Barren County native recently won the Kentucky Farm Bureau 2022 youth Speech Contest. Matthew Estes, a member of the KFB District 4 area, was awarded a $3,500 scholarship, a cash award, two pieces of luggage, an Apple watch, and a trip to the nation’s capital. He will sit as one of several students on the upcoming Congressional Youth Tour. He will meet with leaders to discuss the future of Kentucky Agriculture and current legislation, according to a post from the Barren County Conservation District.
wcluradio.com
Edd Wayne Thompson
Edd Wayne Thompson of Buffalo, Kentucky, son of the late Orvis Thompson and Stella T. Stilts Curry, was born on Wednesday, October 23, 1946 in Green County, Kentucky and departed this life on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home. He was 76 years, one month, and seven days of age.
Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills sends Kentucky to the Sweet 16
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior middle blocker, Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills and Sophomore Eleanor Beavin’s 13 digs had Memorial Coliseum rocking on Friday night. The 12th-seeded Kentucky Volleyball team’s now the first team in the nation to book its spot into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) sweep of the […]
wcluradio.com
Area Basketball Schedule for Saturday, December 3, 2022
IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TODAY…IN GIRLS ACTION…GLASGOW FACES GREENWOOD AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL AT 1:00; BARREN COUNTY TAKES ON LOGAN COUNTY AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH; WARREN EAST TRAVELS TO MCLEAN COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY FACES RUSSELLVILLE AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH; BOWLING GREEN WELCOMES FRANKLIN-SIMPSON; AND WARREN CENTRAL IS AT HOME AGAINST NORTHWEST HIGH, TENNESSEE.
wnky.com
Barren County Schools announces closures Dec. 5-6 due to illness
GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5 and 6 due to widespread illness. The schools will instead have non-traditional instruction on these days. The schools stated in a Facebook post that they “hope that the weekend plus the two NTI days will allow enough time and distance for students to recover.”
wcluradio.com
Thomas Peyton Chaney
Thomas Peyton Chaney, 85, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was born December 1st, 1937 to the late BT “Boots” and Corinth Catherine Taylor Chaney, Horse Cave. He graduated from Caverna High School in 1956 and from Georgetown College in 1958, where he was student manager for the athletic teams. Tom attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary for two years before enrolling at Baylor University in their Masters program in speech.
wpsdlocal6.com
Activists to meet in Bowling Green ahead of Saturday's Emmitt Till demonstration
BOWLING GREEN, KY — Civil Rights group True Healing Under God is meeting outside of the Warren County Justice Center at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, ahead of Saturday's planned demonstration in front of the home of Carolyn Bryant-Donham. According to a Friday release from the group, founder John C....
Kentucky Tornadoes One Year Later | Governor has visited western Kentucky 41 times
"I want them to remember the western Kentucky community and how many were lost." Almost a year since deadly tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky, the paint is going on and the final nails are being driven into some walls in Bowling Green. Habitat for Humanity homes is being built...
Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A vigil was held in Central City to raise awareness for four missing person cases in Muhlenberg County. Samantha Bratcher when missing in November of 2021. Scotty Bryant disappeared New Year’s Eve 2010. Ronald “Cisco” Duncan disappeared in December of 2004. Brent Harrison also went missing earlier this year. We’re […]
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
wcluradio.com
Wanda Lee Cross
Wanda Lee Cross, 71 of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born October 24, 1951 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Ira Leslie Winchester and Ines “Love” Anderson Winchester. She was a wonderful care giver to many and a house keeper, she worked at Sorenson for 11 years. Her favorite days where those spent with family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, nanny, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She had the biggest heart and when she loved she loved with all her heart. To know her was to love her.
wcluradio.com
Ervin William Maxey
Ervin William Maxey, age 95, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was a member of the Allen Seminary Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Henry Maxey and the late Tennessee Young Maxey.
wcluradio.com
Terry L. Fox
Mr. Terry L. Fox, age 71, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Greenview Regional in Bowling Green. Terry was born on February 13, 1951, a son of the late Norman and America (Holland) Fox. He attended and graduated from Kentucky School for the Deaf, in 1971. He married Ruth Glover on October 8, 1983. Terry worked for Red Kap Industries and attended Flippin Church of Christ.
wnky.com
Emmett Till demonstrations arrive in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A protest demanding justice for the 1955 brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till made an appearance in Bowling Green today. Several demonstrations took place in relation to demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, a woman living in Bowling Green who accused Till of making advances towards her nearly 70 years ago in Mississippi.
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
yoursportsedge.com
Second Half Run Carries Bowling Green Past Rebels (w/PHOTOS)
For a half, the Todd County Central Rebels appeared to have the Bowling Green Purples right where they wanted them Friday night. The Rebels had controlled the tempo and were going toe-to-toe with the Purples in a 20-18 game with Bowling Green holding tight to a two-point lead. Then, apparently,...
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Experienced Hoptown Tigers on Hunt for Region Title
After an 8th-District title and 2nd-Region runner-up finish last year, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team returns to the court in 2022-23 with a senior-laden roster looking to capture the program’s first region championship in five years. The Tigers were perfect against district competition in coach Anthony Babb’s first...
