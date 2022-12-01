ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Heights Herald

Graves-Gilbert Clinic leaving campus

Graves-Gilbert Clinic, which currently operates WKU Health Services, will be leaving campus effective Dec. 9. The contract for operating WKU Health Services neared expiration in the spring. The Board of Regents will vote on a new contract before the end of the year, according to a statement from Jace Lux, director of media relations and university spokesperson.
wymt.com

Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
LEXINGTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren County youth named as winner of speech contest

GLASGOW — A Barren County native recently won the Kentucky Farm Bureau 2022 youth Speech Contest. Matthew Estes, a member of the KFB District 4 area, was awarded a $3,500 scholarship, a cash award, two pieces of luggage, an Apple watch, and a trip to the nation’s capital. He will sit as one of several students on the upcoming Congressional Youth Tour. He will meet with leaders to discuss the future of Kentucky Agriculture and current legislation, according to a post from the Barren County Conservation District.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Edd Wayne Thompson

Edd Wayne Thompson of Buffalo, Kentucky, son of the late Orvis Thompson and Stella T. Stilts Curry, was born on Wednesday, October 23, 1946 in Green County, Kentucky and departed this life on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home. He was 76 years, one month, and seven days of age.
BUFFALO, KY
FOX 56

Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills sends Kentucky to the Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior middle blocker, Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills and Sophomore Eleanor Beavin’s 13 digs had Memorial Coliseum rocking on Friday night. The 12th-seeded Kentucky Volleyball team’s now the first team in the nation to book its spot into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) sweep of the […]
LEXINGTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Area Basketball Schedule for Saturday, December 3, 2022

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TODAY…IN GIRLS ACTION…GLASGOW FACES GREENWOOD AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL AT 1:00; BARREN COUNTY TAKES ON LOGAN COUNTY AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH; WARREN EAST TRAVELS TO MCLEAN COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY FACES RUSSELLVILLE AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH; BOWLING GREEN WELCOMES FRANKLIN-SIMPSON; AND WARREN CENTRAL IS AT HOME AGAINST NORTHWEST HIGH, TENNESSEE.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Barren County Schools announces closures Dec. 5-6 due to illness

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5 and 6 due to widespread illness. The schools will instead have non-traditional instruction on these days. The schools stated in a Facebook post that they “hope that the weekend plus the two NTI days will allow enough time and distance for students to recover.”
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Thomas Peyton Chaney

Thomas Peyton Chaney, 85, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was born December 1st, 1937 to the late BT “Boots” and Corinth Catherine Taylor Chaney, Horse Cave. He graduated from Caverna High School in 1956 and from Georgetown College in 1958, where he was student manager for the athletic teams. Tom attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary for two years before enrolling at Baylor University in their Masters program in speech.
HORSE CAVE, KY
wcluradio.com

Wanda Lee Cross

Wanda Lee Cross, 71 of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born October 24, 1951 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Ira Leslie Winchester and Ines “Love” Anderson Winchester. She was a wonderful care giver to many and a house keeper, she worked at Sorenson for 11 years. Her favorite days where those spent with family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, nanny, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She had the biggest heart and when she loved she loved with all her heart. To know her was to love her.
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Ervin William Maxey

Ervin William Maxey, age 95, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was a member of the Allen Seminary Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Henry Maxey and the late Tennessee Young Maxey.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Terry L. Fox

Mr. Terry L. Fox, age 71, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Greenview Regional in Bowling Green. Terry was born on February 13, 1951, a son of the late Norman and America (Holland) Fox. He attended and graduated from Kentucky School for the Deaf, in 1971. He married Ruth Glover on October 8, 1983. Terry worked for Red Kap Industries and attended Flippin Church of Christ.
wnky.com

Emmett Till demonstrations arrive in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A protest demanding justice for the 1955 brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till made an appearance in Bowling Green today. Several demonstrations took place in relation to demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, a woman living in Bowling Green who accused Till of making advances towards her nearly 70 years ago in Mississippi.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Second Half Run Carries Bowling Green Past Rebels (w/PHOTOS)

For a half, the Todd County Central Rebels appeared to have the Bowling Green Purples right where they wanted them Friday night. The Rebels had controlled the tempo and were going toe-to-toe with the Purples in a 20-18 game with Bowling Green holding tight to a two-point lead. Then, apparently,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PREVIEW – Experienced Hoptown Tigers on Hunt for Region Title

After an 8th-District title and 2nd-Region runner-up finish last year, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team returns to the court in 2022-23 with a senior-laden roster looking to capture the program’s first region championship in five years. The Tigers were perfect against district competition in coach Anthony Babb’s first...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy