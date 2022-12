One of the most controversial artworks in American history is a photograph of a crucifix suspended in urine called Piss Christ. Andres Serrano's work has been torn up on the floor of Congress and smashed with hammers on two separate occasions. Yet perhaps the most offensive thing that's been done to the artwork is happening this week in Miami: It's been made into an NFT.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO