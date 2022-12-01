Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspect in Massachusetts couple's murder arrested in Florida
MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A 27-year-old man who authorities suspect was involved in the killings of a Massachusetts couple was arrested in Florida Friday. Authorities say Christopher Keeley of Weymouth, Mass. was arrested in Miami Beach.
Citrus County Chronicle
Controversial proposal aims to restrict protests in Capitol
TALLAHASSEE — Citing a potential infringement of free-speech rights and other constitutional liberties, dozens of people gathered to challenge a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration that would restrict the way protests can be conducted in Florida’s Capitol Complex. The state Department of Management Service's proposal, in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Affidavit: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, 'cut them up'
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man described as a “person of interest” in the killing and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma admitted to a woman that he killed the men and “cut them up,” according to a prosecutor's affidavit. Authorities believe 67-year-old Joseph...
