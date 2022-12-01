ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown

INDIANAPOLIS – Donovan Edwards' quick-hitting sprints changed everything for No. 2 Michigan. Again. Now they're hoping it propels them toward another championship. Edwards ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for three scores and Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game for its second straight conference title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed.
Balanced ball keeping Michigan on track to Big Ten Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The best teams in college football find a way. That’s been the way of the Michigan Wolverines on this undefeated run into the postseason. Michigan’s magical season is one that is not defined by any one particular area. It’s been all about playing balanced ball to carry the collective to 12-0.
Feel the Bern: The road to football’s final 4

Hey, Michigan fans, don’t get upset at me and don’t tell me that I jinxed your team, but I’m going out on a huge limb here and telling you that Michigan will beat Purdue on Saturday and advance to college football’s playoff. There -- I said it.
How worried should Michigan be about Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game?

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines will travel back to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten championship against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pundits and fans of the Michigan faithful think the matchup against Purdue is all but sold up as the reigning champions of the Big Ten West Division look like an inferior opponent, especially after dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
Tree Town named No. 2 best college town in United States for second year

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has kept its spot on the podium by once again having been named the second-best college town in the United States. Financial website WalletHub recently released its annual Best College Towns & Cities in America list, and as per usual, Ann Arbor sits at the top for the 2023 rankings.
Michigan Lottery: Dearborn woman wins $1M Powerball prize

DEARBORN, Mich. – An 80-year-old from Dearborn is $1 million richer after matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing. Carolyn Geiss of Dearborn matched five white balls in the Oct. 26 Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize, according to Michigan Lottery. She bought her winning ticket...
Did you know you can recycle tennis balls in bins around Ann Arbor?

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor and Recycle Ann Arbor have partnered for the past six years to help residents recycle their old tennis balls. The city collects the tennis balls and sends them to RecycleBalls where they are repurposed into recreational surfaces like tennis courts. Tennis...
Detroit nonprofit, Amazon put on holiday event for local grieving families

DETROIT – Detroit nonprofit, Caleb’s Kids, partnered with Amazon to put on a holiday event for families who lost a parent to suicide. Caleb’s Kids, a youth organization that focuses on mental wellness and suicide prevention, threw a holiday party for local families on Saturday. The holidays...
Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter

ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter. Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary. Here’s where they can be found:...
4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests

DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
4-year-old boy battling cancer becomes Detroit police chief for the day

DETROIT – A four-year-old boy battling brain cancer gets a special surprise the day before he begins treatment. Aniel Mendez loves police officers and firefighters, and Thursday (Dec. 1), he became Detroit’s honorary police chief. The day was a dream come true for Mendez. His father, Jorge Mendez,...
