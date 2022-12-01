Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan earns No. 2 seed in College Football Playoff for 2nd-straight year; will play No. 3 TCU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan earned the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row and will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Here are the final rankings:. Georgia. Michigan. TCU. Ohio State. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown
INDIANAPOLIS – Donovan Edwards' quick-hitting sprints changed everything for No. 2 Michigan. Again. Now they're hoping it propels them toward another championship. Edwards ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for three scores and Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game for its second straight conference title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what’s on the line for Michigan football in Big Ten Championship Game vs. Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The excitement from another blowout win over Ohio State has barely faded, but the Michigan football team has a Big Ten championship to play for this weekend. Michigan is heading back to Indianapolis to play Purdue for the conference crown. The Wolverines are heavy favorites,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Balanced ball keeping Michigan on track to Big Ten Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS – The best teams in college football find a way. That’s been the way of the Michigan Wolverines on this undefeated run into the postseason. Michigan’s magical season is one that is not defined by any one particular area. It’s been all about playing balanced ball to carry the collective to 12-0.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feel the Bern: The road to football’s final 4
Hey, Michigan fans, don’t get upset at me and don’t tell me that I jinxed your team, but I’m going out on a huge limb here and telling you that Michigan will beat Purdue on Saturday and advance to college football’s playoff. There -- I said it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How worried should Michigan be about Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game?
INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines will travel back to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten championship against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pundits and fans of the Michigan faithful think the matchup against Purdue is all but sold up as the reigning champions of the Big Ten West Division look like an inferior opponent, especially after dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tree Town named No. 2 best college town in United States for second year
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has kept its spot on the podium by once again having been named the second-best college town in the United States. Financial website WalletHub recently released its annual Best College Towns & Cities in America list, and as per usual, Ann Arbor sits at the top for the 2023 rankings.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Danielle Stislicki disappeared 6 years ago: Latest on her murder case -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. It’s been 6 years since Danielle Stislicki was last seen: The latest on her case. Six years ago, Danielle Stislicki walked out of her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Dearborn woman wins $1M Powerball prize
DEARBORN, Mich. – An 80-year-old from Dearborn is $1 million richer after matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing. Carolyn Geiss of Dearborn matched five white balls in the Oct. 26 Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize, according to Michigan Lottery. She bought her winning ticket...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw Community College becomes only educational institution in Small Business Association of Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College announced that it has officially joined the Small Business Association of Michigan as an SBAM Friend of Small Business. The partnership aims to amp up workforce development for small businesses by offering custom training and resources to association members. Officials at the Ann...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Did you know you can recycle tennis balls in bins around Ann Arbor?
ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor and Recycle Ann Arbor have partnered for the past six years to help residents recycle their old tennis balls. The city collects the tennis balls and sends them to RecycleBalls where they are repurposed into recreational surfaces like tennis courts. Tennis...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘We’re back’: Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen regains control of hacked account
ANN ARBOR – “We’re back!! Our account was hacked and we are back in control,” says a new post by the official Zingerman’s Delicatessen Instagram account. The beloved Ann Arbor deli had its account hacked back in November by someone promoting financial and cryptocurrency service recommendations.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit nonprofit, Amazon put on holiday event for local grieving families
DETROIT – Detroit nonprofit, Caleb’s Kids, partnered with Amazon to put on a holiday event for families who lost a parent to suicide. Caleb’s Kids, a youth organization that focuses on mental wellness and suicide prevention, threw a holiday party for local families on Saturday. The holidays...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter
ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter. Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary. Here’s where they can be found:...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests
DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old boy facing 2 charges for having gun in backpack at Ecorse High School
ECORSE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for bringing a gun to Ecorse High School this week. Ecorse police were called to the school at 10:22 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 1) after reports of a student having a gun. Officials said a 17-year-old Detroit boy had a gun...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Active weather is moving in Metro Detroit after quiet start to the weekend -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – After a quiet start to the day Friday, we are looking at active weather moving back into the region as we work through the late evening and into the overnight hours tonight. The clouds will stick around as we work through the overnight hours Friday night, with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot at, hurt while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Two people were shot and injured while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield late Thursday night. Southfield police say that at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, a male and a female were driving eastbound on 10 Mile Road near Greenfield Road when they were shot at.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4-year-old boy battling cancer becomes Detroit police chief for the day
DETROIT – A four-year-old boy battling brain cancer gets a special surprise the day before he begins treatment. Aniel Mendez loves police officers and firefighters, and Thursday (Dec. 1), he became Detroit’s honorary police chief. The day was a dream come true for Mendez. His father, Jorge Mendez,...
