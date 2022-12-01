NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot -- one fatally -- in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said. The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. Both were taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment at a hospital, where one of the victims died.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO