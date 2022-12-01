Read full article on original website
Related
NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide
New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
fox8live.com
1 dead in Central City double shooting, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot -- one fatally -- in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said. The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. Both were taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment at a hospital, where one of the victims died.
Suspect in Covington double homicide attempts jail escape
Suspect in Covington double homicide attempts jail escape.
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating double homicide in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Central City on Sunday morning. According to NOPD, two people were shot on the 2900 block of Daneel Street around 8:35 a.m. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead and left in street in Harvey, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Investigators tracked leads Saturday to the person who shot a man and left him dead in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane in Harvey. Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were dispatched Friday just after 11 p.m. to a report of gunfire a block away, in the 2600 block of Max Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. While en route, they fielded another gunfire call and found the victim mortally wounded in street on Long Leaf.
Man found shot to death in Harvey
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting turned homicide .
Tremé shooting suspect arrested in Avondale
A New Orleans police spokesperson says NOPD officers and U. S. Marshals arrested Michael Kirton, 44, on Thursday in connection with the November 14 shooting on North Claiborne Avenue near Robertson Street.
NOLA.com
Suspect in burning of Covington bodies tries to escape jail, gets caught, authorities say
The man accused of killing a Covington priest and a lay associate at his church tried to escape the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday, then was arrested and shipped off to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies rebooked Antonio Tyson, 49,...
fox8live.com
Two shot in Central City early Sunday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said. The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
fox8live.com
1 killed, 1 injured when car crashes into parked trailer in Lower Ninth Ward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and another injured early Sunday (Dec. 4) when their car smashed into the back of an 18-wheeler trailer parked along North Claiborne Avenue in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said. The crash near Tricou Street was reported around 5:04 a.m.,...
1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne
NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. According to police,...
NOLA.com
Armed man tried to abduct three people at downtown New Orleans hotel, authorities say
A man suffering from bipolar depression and carrying a knife tried to kidnap three people and threatened to kill them early Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, authorities said. Shaun Chapman, 37, corralled all three victims in the hotel's third-floor bar before a maintenance worker and an...
cenlanow.com
Suspects wanted in connection to Nola armed robbery
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation. On Friday (Nov. 25th) around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Morrison Road and Bullard Avenue the suspect pictured above...
Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded.
Suspect in St. Charles Ave. homicide in custody
Police have identified neither the suspect nor the victim. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. The case remains under investigation.
Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning. According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call...
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0