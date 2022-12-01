ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galvez, LA

WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide

New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
fox8live.com

1 dead in Central City double shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot -- one fatally -- in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said. The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. Both were taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment at a hospital, where one of the victims died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating double homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Central City on Sunday morning. According to NOPD, two people were shot on the 2900 block of Daneel Street around 8:35 a.m. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead and left in street in Harvey, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says

Investigators tracked leads Saturday to the person who shot a man and left him dead in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane in Harvey. Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were dispatched Friday just after 11 p.m. to a report of gunfire a block away, in the 2600 block of Max Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. While en route, they fielded another gunfire call and found the victim mortally wounded in street on Long Leaf.
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Two shot in Central City early Sunday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said. The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Suspects wanted in connection to Nola armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation. On Friday (Nov. 25th) around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Morrison Road and Bullard Avenue the suspect pictured above...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle

NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning. According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call...
KENNER, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
