ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Skill games hearing slated Monday in Greensville County

On June 21, 2021, Emporia businessman Hermie Sadler and his legal team filed a lawsuit against then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority over a law, Senate Bill 971, that went into effect July 1, 2021, banning skill games.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinaconnection.org

To protect Gov. Cooper’s vetoes, NC House Democrats may be stuck in Raleigh

Imagine you had a job where you couldn’t take a sick day, go on vacation, or even get up from your seat to go to the bathroom. That’s what it’s like to serve as a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives right now. With Republicans just one seat short of a supermajority, every House Democrat has to be in the Capital to avoid a veto override.
RALEIGH, NC
Jake Wells

Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
cardinalnews.org

The Democratic vote in rural areas has collapsed. New report looks at what it would take to change that.

Somewhere out there is the next Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia. Here are two things that candidate ought to be reading. Of course, somewhere out there is the next Republican candidate for governor, too, but we’re probably better able to guess that person’s identity than we can the Democrat – either Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears or Attorney General Jason Miyares. Whoever that Republican candidate is doesn’t need this advice on how to run in rural Virginia, but any Democrat who hopes to win statewide does.
VIRGINIA STATE
nsjonline.com

North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations

RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found

Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
WOODFIN, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Danville City Council mulls union resolution

=Danville leaders will wait before voting on a resolution that has union organizers crying “foul.”. The resolution would prohibit the city from participating in collective bargaining with workers and also prevent the city from recognizing any union formed by public workers. Dale McCray, lead organizer with the International Brotherhood...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

First Night Virginia canceled again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
VIRGINIA STATE
ncconstructionnews.com

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy