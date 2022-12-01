Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Skill games hearing slated Monday in Greensville County
On June 21, 2021, Emporia businessman Hermie Sadler and his legal team filed a lawsuit against then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority over a law, Senate Bill 971, that went into effect July 1, 2021, banning skill games.
It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
carolinaconnection.org
To protect Gov. Cooper’s vetoes, NC House Democrats may be stuck in Raleigh
Imagine you had a job where you couldn’t take a sick day, go on vacation, or even get up from your seat to go to the bathroom. That’s what it’s like to serve as a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives right now. With Republicans just one seat short of a supermajority, every House Democrat has to be in the Capital to avoid a veto override.
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural areas has collapsed. New report looks at what it would take to change that.
Somewhere out there is the next Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia. Here are two things that candidate ought to be reading. Of course, somewhere out there is the next Republican candidate for governor, too, but we’re probably better able to guess that person’s identity than we can the Democrat – either Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears or Attorney General Jason Miyares. Whoever that Republican candidate is doesn’t need this advice on how to run in rural Virginia, but any Democrat who hopes to win statewide does.
These New North Carolina Laws Take Effect December 1
Most of the laws involve more severe penalties for arson and theft.
nsjonline.com
North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations
RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
'I trusted him:' Former Hillsborough Planning Board member under investigation
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor that WRAL's 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months. A homeowner hired the contractor, who was also a Hillsborough Planning Board member, to renovate her kitchen. "I...
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
"He is just an imaginary figure that we look to because he is the eternal rebel that fought for justice and humanity."
North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found
Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
U.S. 401 project seeks Wake, Harnett County residents’ input
The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council mulls union resolution
=Danville leaders will wait before voting on a resolution that has union organizers crying “foul.”. The resolution would prohibit the city from participating in collective bargaining with workers and also prevent the city from recognizing any union formed by public workers. Dale McCray, lead organizer with the International Brotherhood...
Virginia parents are in an uproar over a school's 'Satan Club' that they argue will promote 'devil worshipping.' Lawyers said the club is protected by religious freedom.
The director of the "After-School Satan Club" said the club intends to support free thought, critical thinking, and problem-solving in kids.
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
Faced with questions about Kari Lake, Youngkin says candidates should ‘move on’ at end of election process
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said candidates should accept election results and "move on" once votes are counted and reviewed when asked whether Republican Kari Lake, who he backed for Arizona governor, should concede after she lost her race.
Alabama’s new concealed carry law won’t apply to Redstone Arsenal
A new bill repealing the permit requirement to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama goes into effect Jan. 1, however, firearm possession is still restricted on the Redstone Arsenal.
cbs19news
First Night Virginia canceled again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
Illinois lawmakers move ahead with plan to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines
Just 5 months after the tragic shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade that killed 7 and wounded dozens more, Democrats are pushing a state-wide ban on assault weapons, like the AR-15 used in that attack.
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after North Carolina Interstate 85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
