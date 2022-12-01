ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s playoff limbo; Buckeyes on the All-Big Ten team; and more: Buckeye Talk Podcast

By Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

For the Ohio State Buckeyes, College Football Playoff karma comes around: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Five years ago, a college football blue blood that spent conference championship weekend watching from home waited to hear its playoff fate. I thought Alabama, which didn’t play in the SEC Championship Game, would be out. I thought Big Ten champion Ohio State would be in. Reporters watched the playoff announcement that December day in 2017 from the Buckeyes’ team room in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, and when Alabama popped in as the No. 4 seed, I felt that jolt that lets you know when you’re truly surprised.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why was TCU ahead of Ohio State football in the final College Football Playoff rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many expected Ohio State football to slide into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings after USC took its second loss Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, however, moving all the way up to No. 3 became possible when TCU lost the Big 12 championship game in overtime to Kansas State. Ohio State had consistently been ahead of TCU in the playoff rankings prior to its regular season-ending loss to Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State back in the College Football Playoff and headed to Peach Bowl to play No. 1 Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football, knocked off course by a gutting late-season loss to Michigan, will take its shot at national championship redemption. The College Football Playoff selection committee put the Buckeyes No. 4 in its final rankings on Sunday. Ohio State will play No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl — essentially on the Bulldogs’ home turf in Atlanta — on Dec. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Georgia College Football Playoff game on Dec. 31?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is headed back to the College Football Playoff for the third time under Ryan Day with a chance to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The neutral site game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be just the second time the two programs have played against each other, with the Bulldogs winning the first meeting 21-14 in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Day Full Video: OSU coach says playoff berth gave team 'a shot of adrenaline'

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said his team was energized on Sunday in anticipation of its selection for the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes (11-1) got in as the No. 4 team in the playoff field and will face defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Georgia (13-0) in the Chick-Fill-A Peach Bowl national semifinal game on Sat., Dec. 31, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (8 p.m., ESPN).
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

5 things to know about Ohio State’s College Football Playoff opponent Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s College Football Playoff hopes got new life on Friday night thanks to USC and got even more on Saturday thanks to TCU. Both lost in their respective conference championship games, paving the way for the Buckeyes to get back into the top four despite losing to Michigan and failing to make the Big Ten title game. They will be the only playoff team that didn’t play in the conference championship game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s post-conference championship ballot?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This is not the updated college football ranking Ohio State football fans are eagerly waiting to see, I know. The College Football Playoff selection committee will release the only one that matters this week beginning at 12:15 on ESPN. Ohio State fully expects to be in the top four, and as you’ll see below, I have the Buckeyes in my top four as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football can follow this Alabama blueprint from resurrection to national champion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day gave his team two examples this week of how one late-season loss does not necessarily ruin a season. The Buckeyes were likely well aware of the first one. Georgia went into last season’s SEC championship game undefeated before taking a 41-24 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs had to win their way back to a rematch in the national championship game, where they avenged their loss to Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State

It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What Utah’s victory over USC means for Ohio State football’s playoff chances

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s national championship hopes surged back to life right along with Utah on Friday night. The Utes rallied from a two-touchdown first-half deficit to USC in the Pac-12 championship game and held on for a 47-24 victory in Las Vegas. Three-loss Utah defeated the Trojans, the No. 4 team in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal, for the second time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
