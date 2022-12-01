Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Ashley River Bridge reopens after mechanical malfunction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a malfunction involving gates that closed one of the Ashley River Bridges has been corrected. Police responded to the area to redirect traffic at approximately 11 a.m. when the mechanical issue was discovered. The bridge reopened to traffic approximately a half-hour later.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say. The crash involves serious injuries, deputies...
live5news.com
Charleston Annual Holiday Parade to take place Sunday: Here’s what you need to know
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade takes place Sunday, and officials want to make sure you’re aware of the street closures happening downtown. Organizers say the parade will begin at 3 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, and it will continue east...
live5news.com
Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
live5news.com
Trash buildup from Hurricane Ian leads to waterfront cleanups
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the effects of Hurricane Ian leads to tremendous trash build-up on Lowcountry waterfronts, local environmental organizations and the people of Charleston put in their best efforts to help clean it up. Around 70 people, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, picked up litter along Waterfront Park in...
live5news.com
Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 300 volunteers gathered Saturday to assemble and decorate 30 playhouses to be given to the children of Habitat for Humanity homeowners and other families in need as a Christmas present. In the second year of the Marking Playhouse Project, all five local Habitat for Humanity...
live5news.com
‘Christmas Made in the South’ kicks off in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas Made in the South returns to the Ladson fairgrounds this weekend and people will have the chance to see different items on display. Handmade art, unique jewelry and vibrant entertainment are only a few delights people are able to see at this year’s 29th annual Christmas Made in the South Festival.
live5news.com
Deputies clear Savannah Highway crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road just before 4 p.m. Minor injuries were suffered in a two-vehicle crash, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. Witnesses say the crash shut...
live5news.com
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the 50 elementary schools given report card ratings in Charleston County, Meeting Street Schools is one of just 6 to receive a rating of “unsatisfactory.”. The schools scored 30 out 100 points in the last year, making it tied for the third-lowest score in...
live5news.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway. The initial investigation indicated that the driver of a Toyota SUV suffered a medical episode, according to...
live5news.com
2 Lowcountry school districts offering free COVID, Flu tests this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A grant from the South Carolina Department of Health is providing free COVID and flu testing for students and staff at Charleston and Dorchester District 2 schools. The Charleston County School District will provide the tests for COVID-19 and Influenza A and B on Sunday from...
live5news.com
Suspect in deadly Summerville barber shop shooting extradicted to SC
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges. Steven Earl Johnson, 23, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
live5news.com
Waterfront education facility coming to Charleston Maritime Center
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new waterfront education facility is coming to the Charleston Harbor. Officials from the South Carolina Aquarium said they will be transforming the Charleston Maritime Center into a state-of-the-art learning lab to educate students across the Lowcountry and beyond. Thanks to a $2 million donation from...
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant Police investigate Friday afternoon bank robbery
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are responding to a bank robbery on Highway 17. Police were on the scene as of 4:30 p.m. and working to gather more details, Capt. Chip Googe said. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was arrested or whether there were...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. man dies in crash with school bus
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday morning crash that involves a Georgetown County school bus. It happened at 8:45 a.m. outside of Georgetown on US 17A. A 2018 Thomas Built school bus carrying 22 students and five adults slowed for a...
live5news.com
N. Charleston man arrested after being found in N.C. with stolen rescue SUV
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WCSC/WITN) - A North Charleston man was arrested in North Carolina after deputies say he was in possession of a stolen rescue vehicle from Dillon County. Ricky Norris, 41, is in the Nash County jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, WITN reports. Nash...
live5news.com
17-year-old facing accessory charges in May killing in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex back in May. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with one count of accessory before the fact of murder and three counts of accessory before the fact of attempted murder, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police report high number of guns seized in November
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says officers took nearly 50 guns off the streets in November. Officers confiscated 46 illegally carried or possessed guns, which resulted in 42 arrests last month, the department says. Since the beginning of the year through the end of November,...
