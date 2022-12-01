ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

live5news.com

Ashley River Bridge reopens after mechanical malfunction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a malfunction involving gates that closed one of the Ashley River Bridges has been corrected. Police responded to the area to redirect traffic at approximately 11 a.m. when the mechanical issue was discovered. The bridge reopened to traffic approximately a half-hour later.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say. The crash involves serious injuries, deputies...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Trash buildup from Hurricane Ian leads to waterfront cleanups

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the effects of Hurricane Ian leads to tremendous trash build-up on Lowcountry waterfronts, local environmental organizations and the people of Charleston put in their best efforts to help clean it up. Around 70 people, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, picked up litter along Waterfront Park in...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 300 volunteers gathered Saturday to assemble and decorate 30 playhouses to be given to the children of Habitat for Humanity homeowners and other families in need as a Christmas present. In the second year of the Marking Playhouse Project, all five local Habitat for Humanity...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘Christmas Made in the South’ kicks off in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas Made in the South returns to the Ladson fairgrounds this weekend and people will have the chance to see different items on display. Handmade art, unique jewelry and vibrant entertainment are only a few delights people are able to see at this year’s 29th annual Christmas Made in the South Festival.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies clear Savannah Highway crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road just before 4 p.m. Minor injuries were suffered in a two-vehicle crash, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. Witnesses say the crash shut...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Suspect in deadly Summerville barber shop shooting extradicted to SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges. Steven Earl Johnson, 23, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Waterfront education facility coming to Charleston Maritime Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new waterfront education facility is coming to the Charleston Harbor. Officials from the South Carolina Aquarium said they will be transforming the Charleston Maritime Center into a state-of-the-art learning lab to educate students across the Lowcountry and beyond. Thanks to a $2 million donation from...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. man dies in crash with school bus

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday morning crash that involves a Georgetown County school bus. It happened at 8:45 a.m. outside of Georgetown on US 17A. A 2018 Thomas Built school bus carrying 22 students and five adults slowed for a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

17-year-old facing accessory charges in May killing in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex back in May. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with one count of accessory before the fact of murder and three counts of accessory before the fact of attempted murder, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police report high number of guns seized in November

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says officers took nearly 50 guns off the streets in November. Officers confiscated 46 illegally carried or possessed guns, which resulted in 42 arrests last month, the department says. Since the beginning of the year through the end of November,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

