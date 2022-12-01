Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Scott County allocating ARPA funds to Shakopee FRC relocation project
Scott County is allocating some of its received American Rescue Plan Act funds toward building modifications and improvements for the Shakopee Family Resource Center relocation project. The project budget is $525,000 and will be entirely covered through ARPA dollars. This amendment to the budget was approved by the Scott County...
Prior Lake resident works with city to improve water quality on Lower Prior Lake
Low lake levels on Prior Lake has been causing concern for residents and boaters the past two years, making it difficult for them to navigate through the water. But one resident took advantage of the situation to improve the water quality while levels are low. Matt Schafer, a Prior Lake...
Letter: A different view on the Prior Lake reentry home
I have been fascinated and a bit saddened by the attitudes of some of the community regarding the re-entry home that has been proposed for Prior Lake. My own experience of living at halfway house with 20 residents for drug and alcohol addiction was a gift. We had a different effect on the residents in the city of Wayzata, a very affluent and beautiful place, much like Prior Lake.
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 21-27
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 21-27. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 27: A...
Remember When: Dec. 3, 2022
A substantial plank walk has been laid by the city along the Bornarth residence property, thus making possible a trip to the Court House dry shod in all kinds of weather. Mrs. E. J. Pond informs us that she served lettuce from her garden at dinner on Thanksgiving and again the following day, December 1. Some record for Minnesota.
Boys volleyball gets a step closer to sanctioned status
Boys volleyball moved a little closer to becoming a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned sport. In the Board of Directors' bimonthly meeting Dec. 1, the league created an "emerging status" classification for sports that seek become fully sanctioned, and boys volleyball was approved for that distinction.
Shakopee native Cianflone to perform in hometown over holidays
Award-winning opera singer and Shakopee native Andrea Lynn Cianflone will be performing several singalong concerts during the holidays at The Social Exchange Co. in Shakopee. Cianflone, who grew up in Shakopee and graduated from Eden Prairie High School and St. Olaf College, will be accompanied by Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist Aldo.
