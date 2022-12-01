I have been fascinated and a bit saddened by the attitudes of some of the community regarding the re-entry home that has been proposed for Prior Lake. My own experience of living at halfway house with 20 residents for drug and alcohol addiction was a gift. We had a different effect on the residents in the city of Wayzata, a very affluent and beautiful place, much like Prior Lake.

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO