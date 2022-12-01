Read full article on original website
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
1 taken to hospital in critical condition after northwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit is investigating a shooting incident in northwest Columbus that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night. According to police, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive at 9:09 p.m. on a...
18-year-old dies after being found with a gunshot wound near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was found in a car with a gunshot wound Saturday night near Dublin, per Columbus police. At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, CPD officers went to the intersection of Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive responding to an accident. At the scene, the officers […]
sciotopost.com
Baltimore Man Trapped in Road Construction Accident Shuts Down Traffic on I-70
Zanesville – A accident that involved an auger during construction stopped traffic when emergency crews rushed to free a man from a serious accident. Troopers from the Zanesville Post are investigating an injury incident that was reported on November 30, 2022, at 3:54pm on Interstate 70 near milepost 15S in the City of Zanesville. The incident occurred when Christopher R. Siefker age 43 of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with the construction on Interstate 70 when he became trapped in an auger.
WHIZ
Worker Injured on I-70
The State Highway Patrol said one person was injured in a construction accident on Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just before 4pm when 43-year-old Christopher Siefker of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with construction on the Interstate 70 project. The patrol said that Siefker became trapped in an auger....
State troopers rescue injured hunter from marshy area near Maryland wildlife refuge
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police rescued a hunter who was injured and stranded near the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, according to authorities.State troopers used their helicopter to search for the hunter amid marshy terrain after learning that a man had fallen from a tree stand, police said in a press statement issued Saturday.They found the hunter on the ground after he had fallen 14 feet to the ground from the tree stand, according to authorities.At that point, he was in need of medical attention, police said.The crew inside the helicopter assisted first responders from Dorchester County with their ground rescue efforts, according to authorities.The crew deployed a trooper paramedic who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. That person helped prepare the hunter for an aerial extraction, police said.State troopers used their helicopter to hoist the hunter 80 feet into the air before flying that person to a trauma center, according to authorities.
Man struck by SUV near Blacklick dies of injuries
BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has died after being struck by an SUV Thursday afternoon in the East Broad neighborhood near Blacklick. Columbus police said that at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 29-year-old Chandra Bhattarai was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Waggoner Road and Overmont Ridge Road. An approaching driver lost control of […]
Police: Man dead after being hit by vehicle in far east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in far east Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Waggoner Road and Overmont Ridge Road at 4:14 p.m. The driver of a Toyota Rav 4...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
WTRF
Four Ohio suspects at large after stealing over $1,500 with store key and barcode trick
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Four suspects are still at large after police said a store lost over $1,500.00 worth of products from theives that used a tool-and-scan trick, according to a report by WCMH. On November 20, at approximately 8:35 p.m., at the Meijer grocery store at 5050 N....
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
myfox28columbus.com
3 people injured in shooting, crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child is among three people who were taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in northeast Columbus. Columbus police said officers were called to the area of 710 East Second Avenue on the report of a shooting and crash around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
Pregnant woman suffers ruptured uterus in Ohio assault
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple injuries reported in Pickaway Co. crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a crash in Pickaway County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers around 7:30 a.m. this morning. According to first responders, the crash happened near the intersection of Cochran Road and Route 56. One person, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said, was...
Man accused of assaulting Columbus woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jeramie Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
Food truck owners try to crime-proof their business following another theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Early Friday morning, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled a car over and was taking down information when he noticed a pickup truck that drove by him was emitting sparks. The deputy began to follow a truck that was hauling a food cart, that turned...
Maryland Child Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Car While Riding Four-Wheeler
A young teen is seriously injured after a being hit by a vehicle while riding an ATV across a Maryland road, authorities say. The 16-year-old Lothian girl was reportedly struck by a Honda Civic around 6 p.m., in the 800 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Two Orange Township Grade Crossings To Close
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a joint petition of CSX Transportation (CSXT) and Norfolk Southern Railway Company (NSRC) to close the Franklin Street grade crossings in Orange Township, Delaware County, Ohio. The closure will primarily route traffic to alternate crossings that have active gates and warning...
Madison County community mourns volleyball coach killed in crash
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The London community and others in Madison County are mourning the loss of a beloved local mother and volleyball coach. Jessica Ernst, 34, died after a car crash on Saturday morning. Parents of kids she coached said she was incredibly involved in the community. “She just is constantly so giving and […]
