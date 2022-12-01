ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Man Trapped in Road Construction Accident Shuts Down Traffic on I-70

Zanesville – A accident that involved an auger during construction stopped traffic when emergency crews rushed to free a man from a serious accident. Troopers from the Zanesville Post are investigating an injury incident that was reported on November 30, 2022, at 3:54pm on Interstate 70 near milepost 15S in the City of Zanesville. The incident occurred when Christopher R. Siefker age 43 of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with the construction on Interstate 70 when he became trapped in an auger.
Worker Injured on I-70

State troopers rescue injured hunter from marshy area near Maryland wildlife refuge

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police rescued a hunter who was injured and stranded near the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, according to authorities.State troopers used their helicopter to search for the hunter amid marshy terrain after learning that a man had fallen from a tree stand, police said in a press statement issued Saturday.They found the hunter on the ground after he had fallen 14 feet to the ground from the tree stand, according to authorities.At that point, he was in need of medical attention, police said.The crew inside the helicopter assisted first responders from Dorchester County with their ground rescue efforts, according to authorities.The crew deployed a trooper paramedic who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. That person helped prepare the hunter for an aerial extraction, police said.State troopers used their helicopter to hoist the hunter 80 feet into the air before flying that person to a trauma center, according to authorities.
Man struck by SUV near Blacklick dies of injuries

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has died after being struck by an SUV Thursday afternoon in the East Broad neighborhood near Blacklick. Columbus police said that at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 29-year-old Chandra Bhattarai was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Waggoner Road and Overmont Ridge Road. An approaching driver lost control of […]
Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
3 people injured in shooting, crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child is among three people who were taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in northeast Columbus. Columbus police said officers were called to the area of 710 East Second Avenue on the report of a shooting and crash around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
Pregnant woman suffers ruptured uterus in Ohio assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
Multiple injuries reported in Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a crash in Pickaway County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers around 7:30 a.m. this morning. According to first responders, the crash happened near the intersection of Cochran Road and Route 56. One person, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said, was...
Two Orange Township Grade Crossings To Close

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a joint petition of CSX Transportation (CSXT) and Norfolk Southern Railway Company (NSRC) to close the Franklin Street grade crossings in Orange Township, Delaware County, Ohio. The closure will primarily route traffic to alternate crossings that have active gates and warning...
