ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

‘Clerical error’ may have led police to overlook Richard Allen in Delphi case

By Matt Adams
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylx9F_0jTi5VQw00

DELPHI, Ind. – Why now?

That’s one of the biggest questions surrounding the arrest of Richard Allen, who’s charged with murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017.

It appears a “clerical error” may be to blame.

Court docs: Bullet found near Delphi girls tied back to Richard Allen

The investigation has been ongoing for more than five years. And while police have released pieces of evidence, including a pair of sketches, an audio recording and a grainy photo of the killer, they didn’t arrest Allen until late October 2022.

Booking photo of Richard Allen

We’ve since learned that investigators actually interviewed Allen in 2017. He told them he’d been on Monon High Bridge and the Freedom Bridge between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the day of the murders. The timing matched the window in which the girls died.

Read the redacted Richard Allen court documents tying him to the Delphi murders

It appears that information had been essentially lost.

Both an investigative source and The Murder Sheet Podcast said the 2017 interview with Allen was overlooked due to a “clerical error.”

A civilian FBI employee mislabeled or misfiled tip information in the system, which means it didn’t show up in the correct location during a data search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMLi1_0jTi5VQw00
Abby Williams and Libby German

As the case stalled, police went back to the very beginning of the investigation. That’s when they discovered the interview with Allen that prompted them to take a closer look.

Indiana State Police announced his arrest on Monday, Oct. 31, although FOX59 learned about the arrest the preceding Friday. His potential tie to the case remained under seal until Nov. 29, when a judge released a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit.

Delphi suspect charged with 2 counts of murder; ‘Investigation far from complete’

Court documents said an unspent round from a gun owned by Allen tied him to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Investigators discovered the bullet just feet away from the girls’ bodies.

Allen told police he’d never let anyone else use the weapon, a SIG Sauer P226. A laboratory analysis determined that the unspent round had been cycled through Allen’s gun, according to court documents. Allen was unable to explain how it got there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAz1c_0jTi5VQw00
Grainy image released in February 2017 of the Delphi killer

Based on that information and eyewitness accounts, police believe Allen is the man seen on a video taken by Libby German, according to court documents. Police had released a grainy photo of the man, commonly known as “Bridge Guy,” in 2017.

For now, Allen remains in custody. A bail hearing is scheduled for February 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges. Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates,...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video

DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Kokomo police looking for missing 3-month-old and mom

On Friday morning, Kokomo police announced Spence and her daughter were found safe KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but […]
KOKOMO, IN
The Exponent

12/2/22 Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home

Starting with a list of this year's overdose deaths from the Tippecanoe County coroner, The Exponent found obituaries for all but three of the 38 people who died of an overdose as of Oct. 1. By contacting family members named in those obituaries, The Exponent gathered three distinct and telling stories of addiction and overdoses, each demonstrating how prevalent yet indiscriminate the issue is in the Greater Lafayette community.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing

Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy