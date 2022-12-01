Online series of the Positive Parenting Program offered

Another series of the free Positive Parenting Program, geared for parents of children ages 12-16, is offered Dec. 8-29 from 9-10:30 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. with classes held online using Zoom. The program addresses common parenting issues and teaches strategies to build a better relationship with teenagers, reduce conflict, encourage independence, be realistic about expectations and cope with emotions.

Register by Dec. 7 at bit.ly/TriplePTeen . Or call Missy Bablick, human development and relationships educator, at 715-537-6254.