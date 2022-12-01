Trees are naturally flocked at Knights of Columbus/St. Joes tree lot

Trees are naturally flocked at the tree lot in the parking lot of True Value Hardware on Hammond Avenue after Tuesday's snowfall. Volunteers will shake the snow off for customers. The trees are Balsam fir and Korean fir. All sell for $50.

During the week, the tree lot is staffed by Rice Lake Knights of Columbus Council 2137 and on weekends by St. Joseph School families. Sales are a collaborative effort between the two with each sharing portions of the proceeds. For more details go to sjsricelake.org/christmas-tree-fundraiser .