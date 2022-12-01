ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The best and biggest concerts playing metro Phoenix in December 2022

By Ed Masley, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNqdE_0jTi5KyB00

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Unless, of course, you're really into seeing concerts, in which case the holiday season can feel a bit slow.

A few of this month's highlights are, in fact, Christmas-related or we might have even fewer opportunities to see live music.

Having said that, December gets off to a really good start with an action-packed weekend whose highlights range from ZZ Top to a cool new festival in downtown Phoenix topped by Beach House, Portugal. The Man and Bleachers.

And it finishes strong with a two-day blowout for the EDM crowd at the Valley's biggest New Years bash, Decadence Arizona.

Here's a look at those and other concert highlights for December 2022 in metro Phoenix.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

If you like your punk rock on the silly side, this is the supergroup for you. They put a humorous punk spin on unlikely covers, from the John Denver songs on the single that introduced them to an unsuspecting world in 1995 to "Are We Not Men? We Are Diva!," an album of songs originally by divas, from Celine Dion to Cher. They're playing Tempe on their I'll Be Home For Christmas... Maybe Tour with El Vez, the Mexican Elvis (also not a very serious performer).

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe. $23. 480-829-0607, luckymanonline.com.

ZZ Top

It wasn't long after returning from an unplanned 16-month hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols that ZZ Top suffered a far more devastating loss — the death of founding bassist Dusty Hill. But they were back on stage with a replacement two days later. ZZ Top took their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, Loop 101 and Pima Road, Salt River Reservation. $35 and up. 480-850-7734, talkingstickresort.com.

Playlist:15 best ZZ Top songs, from 'La Grange' to 'Breakaway'

Phantom Planet

When Phantom Planet resurfaced with their first new music in more than a decade, 2020's "Devastator," it was kind of amazing how little their sound had evolved from the bittersweet '70s pop sensibilities that made their 1998 debut, "Phantom Planet Is Missing," such a charming introduction. That's no dig. Few bands have done a more compelling job of channeling the golden age of power pop in recent memory. This is a Zona Nights event tied to the new Zona Music Festival.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. $20. valleybarphx.com.

AJJ

Sean Bonnette couldn't shake how he felt about life in our troubled political climate as the singer-guitarist started work on the Phoenix folk-punk legends' latest album, "Good Luck Everybody." So he ran with it. On the Dylanesque "Normalization Blues," he sings of a public divided by an Orwellian plot against the truth. It can get a bit dark, but that darkness is frequently filtered through a darkly comic sense of the absurd and occasional glimmers of something almost hopeful. This is a Zona Nights event with Veronica Everheart opening.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave., Phoenix. $23. 602-716-2222, crescentphx.com.

Social Distortion

Mike Ness formed and fronted the earliest version of Social Distortion in 1978, keeping the name at least somewhat alive through lineup changes, breakups and the death of longtime member Dennis Danell at the turn of the century. But as they proved conclusively on 2011's "Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes," their first album since 2004, they still sound like Social D, filtering California punk through old-school rock 'n' roll, the New York Dolls and Johnny Cash.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe. Sold out. 480-829-0607, luckymanonline.com.

Interview:Mike Ness reflects on Social Distortion's major-label breakthrough

Yung Gravy and bbno$

Yung Gravy went viral on the strength of “Continental Breakfast," which earned more than a million streams on Soundcloud, following through with his first platinum single, "Mr. Clean." This year brought his first Top 40 entry on the Billboard Hot 100, "Betty (Get Money)." He's joined on this tour by his frequent collaborator bbno$.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix. $29.50 and up. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

Alice Cooper's 20th annual Christmas Pudding

Alice Cooper will be joined by Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally Palmar of The Romantics and comedian Jim Breuer at his 20th annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser. Proceeds benefit the free music, dance, arts and vocational programs for youths age 12-20 at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., Phoenix. Sold out. 602-267-1600, celebritytheatre.com.

Modest Mouse

The indie-rock legends arrive on a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the "The Lonesome Crowded West," a career-defining album produced by Calvin Johnson of Beat Happening that finished 29th on Pitchfork's list of the 100 greatest albums of the '90s. They're touring as they did behind the initial release, going out as a four-piece with original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix. Verified resale ticket prices vary. 866-468-3399, thevanburenphx.com.

Lee Fields & the Expressions

This soul singer launched his recording career with a single called "Bewildered" as a teen in 1969. And he's had more than 50 years of experience to draw on since that first recording session, which may help explain the intensely emotional tour de force he manages on "Sentimental Fool," his first release on Daptone Records. It's produced by Daptone founder Bosco Mann with an unerring knack for channeling the essence of the golden age of soul.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave., Phoenix. $28. 602-716-2222, crescentphx.com.

Zona Music Festival

The inaugural event is the closest anyone has come to capturing the magic of the late lamented Viva PHX music festival. There are headlining sets by Beach House, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Tegan and Sara, and Japanese Breakfast, with stellar support from Bartees Strange, Chicano Batman, Waxahatchee, Playboy Manbaby, Upsahl and more.

Details: 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4. Margaret T. Hance Park, 1218 N. Second St., Phoenix. $89 a day; $175 for a weekend pass. zonamusicfest.com.

Under the Mistletoe

Under the Mistletoe has been a holiday staple for Power 98.3 and 96.1 for several years, bringing some of the biggest names in R&B to the Valley, from Miguel to H.E.R. The lineup for their first show back since COVID-19 features Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, Ma$e and Ying Yang Twins.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena), 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale. $124 and up. 623-772-3800, ticketmaster.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

After its first year off the road in more than 20 years, these seasonal progressive rockers made a triumphant return in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories. For 2022, they've updated “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve."

Details: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix. $59.50 and up. 602-379-7800, ticketmaster.com.

Frankie Valli

He rose to fame in the early '60s as the singer at the helm of the Four Seasons. But Valli is hotter than he's been in decades thanks to the success of "Jersey Boys," the Tony-winning musical that chronicles the life and times of Valli and his group. His hits include "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. ASU Gammage, Mill Avenue and Apache Boulevard, Tempe. $49-$179. Resale ticket prices vary. 480-965-3434, asugammage.com.

Katatonia

These Swedish metal veterans started in the early ‘90s on more of a death-metal trip, their debut including such throat-shredding highlights as “Tomb of Insomnia” and “Gateways of Bereavement.” But their sonic assault has evolved into something far more nuanced, even atmospheric, through the years, as beautifully captured on their latest album, 2020's "City Burials."

Details: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The Nile, 105 W. Main St., Mesa. $30. 480-559-5859, eventbrite.com.

Anti-Flag

These Pittsburgh punks have been smashing the state in song for more than two decades now, rallying like-minded punks on the strength of such pivotal early releases as "Die for Your Government" and "A New Kind of Army." You can sample the catalog on "A Document of Dissent: 1993-2013," a powerful overview that hit the streets in mid-2014. Or check out their latest political broadsides on 2020's seething "20/20 Vision," which opens with a sample of Donald Trump encouraging violence against protestors as an introduction to "Hate Conquers All."

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave., Phoenix. $22. 602-716-2222, crescentphx.com.

K-LOVE Christmas Tour

The contemporary Christian music network has rounded up a number of biggest stars for this year's Christmas tour, which features sets by Matt Maher, Jordan St. Cyr, Katy Nichole, Mac Powell, Josh Baldwin and Blanca.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix. $34.25 and up. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

The Wallflowers

Jakob Dylan is touring the States in continued support of "Exit Wounds," the first Wallflowers album in nearly a decade. You could call it a return to form (because it is), but Mojo took it one step further, proclaiming it the singer's "best original work by some yards.” One thing's for certain. There's no reason to believe he's singing to himself when he opens the album with a rootsy ballad called "Maybe Your Heart's Not in it Anymore."

Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe. $67.50. 480-829-0607, luckymanonline.com.

Metz

These Toronto punks bring the noise with a pulsating post-punk intensity that feels as cathartic as ever on "Atlas Vending," their electrifying fourth release. But they've also expanded the scope of their sound, from the tension they build on their way to the inevitable explosion of "Pulse" to the haunting harmonies that offset the pile-driving forward momentum of "Blind Youth Industrial Park." They're on tour celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. $12.50. valleybarphx.com.

Geoff Tate

Tate rose to fame at the helm of progressive-metal legends Queensryche, whose landmark concept album "Operation: Mindcrime" was certified platinum in 1991. By that point, they'd conquered the mainstream with a Top 10 power ballad called "Silent Lucidity" from an album that remains their biggest seller, 1990's "Empire."

Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., Phoenix. $25-$65. 602-267-1600, celebritytheatre.com.

The Mavericks' Very Merry Christmas Tour

The Mavericks' Very Merry Christmas Tour with special guest JD McPherson will feature selections from both artists' holiday albums. The Mavericks' "Hey! Merry Christmas!" is a brilliant blend of eight originals in their group’s distinctive style plus two yuletide standards; "Happy Holiday" and a very soulful "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Talking Stick Resort, Loop 101 and Pima Road, Salt River Reservation. $30. 480-850-7734, talkingstickresort.com.

Yuridia

Coming off a three-year hiatus, the formerly local Latin pop sensation brings her much-anticipated Pa Luego Es Tarde Tour to town in support of a very personal new project that reconnects her with her Norteño roots, produced by famed regional Mexican singer-songwriter and producer Edén Muñoz.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix. $49 and up. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

Cave In

These alt-metal veterans are touring "Heavy Pendulum," an aptly titled show of force that more than lives up to their legacy, blurring the lines between stoner-rock, space-rock, thrash and doom along the way. It's their first full studio recording in more than a decade, following "Final Transmission," an album of practice-space demos recorded with bassist Caleb Scofield, who died in a car accident in 2018. They're joined on bass by Converge's Nate Newton.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., Mesa. $22. 480-559-5859, theniletheater.com/shows.

Wild Pink

There's a widescreen sense of grandeur to the brand of indie-rock Wild Pink indulge in on their latest effort, "ILYSM," that's sure to speak directly to the heart of anyone who's ever raised a light to the War on Drugs. It feels like music meant to overwhelm the senses while also resonating on a very human scale. And yet, it represents a scaling down of the sound they managed on "A Billion Little Lights," this album's equally consuming precursor.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. $16. valleybarphx.com.

Rod Wave

The rapper whose biggest hit remains his triple-platinum breakthrough "Heart on Ice," which went viral on YouTube and TikTok, is touring on "Beautiful Mind," his second album in two years to top the Billboard charts. He's joined by Toosii and Mariah the Scientist.

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena), 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale. $30 and up. 623-772-3800, ticketmaster.com.

Silversun Pickups

These dream-pop revivalists topped the Alternative Songs charts in 2009 with "Panic Room," whose shimmering blankets of fuzz guitar did little to curtail the constant use of Smashing Pumpkins as a frame of reference. They're touring the States in support of an album called "Physical Thrills" finds them working, once again, with the great Butch Vig, the producer behind Nirvana's "Nevermind" as well as Smashing Pumpkins' "Gish" and "Siamese Dream."

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe. $34-$54. 480-829-0607, luckymanonline.com.

Soccer Mommy

Sophie Allison hits downtown Phoenix in support of yet another introspective masterstroke, "Sometimes, Forever," cementing her status as one of the decade's most compelling voices. As on 2020's awe-inspiring "Color Theory," there are times when what she's doing here recalls the best of '90s alt-pop legend Juliana Hatfield, underscoring the emotion of her vocals on occasion with a mesmerizing haze of fuzz guitar fit for My Bloody Valentine.

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix. $25. 866-468-3399, thevanburenphx.com.

Senses Fail

These Jersey emo veterans are touring the States in support of "Hell Is in Your Head," an album that effortlessly lives up to its title as singer Buddy Nielsen wrestles with his existential demons in the larger context of these troubled times. After setting tone with the anthemic "The Burial of the Dead," whose chorus begins with a wistful reminder that "we only have so much time left," he follows through with an explosive track set at the end of the world.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The Nile, 105 W. Main St., Mesa. $30. 480-559-5859, eventbrite.com.

Gladys Knight

In 1996, Gladys Knight and the Pips were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2011, she was honored with a Legend Award at the Soul Train Awards. Her most beloved hits include "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," "Neither One Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)" and "Midnight Train to Georgia."

Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., Phoenix. $45-$125. 602-267-1600, celebritytheatre.com.

Dominic Fike

The Out of Order Tour is a bit of a victory lap to celebrate a banner year for Fike, who made his acting debut with a recurring role as Elliott in season 2 of HBO's "Euphoria," for which he cut a hit duet with his co-star Zendaya called "Elliott's Song," and starred in major ad campaigns for Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent. He also played a bunch of festivals this summer. The New Yorker says, "His rise to superstardom has felt like an inevitability."

Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe. $80. 480-829-0607, luckymanonline.com.

Fear

Their appearance in Penelope Spheeris' iconic documentary on the L.A. punk scene, "The Decline of Western Civilization" made an instant fan of John Belushi, who lobbied to have them on "Saturday Night Live." The show imported D.C. punks, including Minor Threat's Ian MacKaye, to slam dance, and middle America got a crash course in the hardcore punk scene. Years later, Kurt Cobain listed "The Record" as one of this Top 50 albums of all time.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. The Nile, 105 W. Main St., Mesa. $30. 480-559-5859, eventbrite.com.

Grupo Firme

These Tijuana-based purveyors of regional Mexican music won Best Banda Album at last year's Latin Grammys. Now, they're touring the States with folklórico dancers to accompany their blend of banda, norteño and mariachi music, promising "a Mexican party in the U.S."

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena), 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale. Verified resale ticket prices vary. 623-772-3800, ticketmaster.com.

Lindsey Stirling

The dancing violinist has released a second Christmas album, “Snow Waltz,” since the last time a tour brought her home for the holidays. The title track is one of several Stirling originals sharing space with such seasonal standards as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Joy to the World" and "Sleigh Ride."

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. $65-$125. 480-644-6500, mesaartscenter.com.

Decadence Arizona

The eighth edition of Decadence Arizona splashes down at Phoenix Raceway for a two-day EDM extravaganza packed with marquee talent, from Subtronics to Louis the Child, Duke Dumont, Fisher, Porter Robinson, Zeds Dead, Flume, Malaa and more. Subtitled Ancient Future, this is Arizona's largest New Years celebration, presented by Relentless Beats and Global Dance.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31. Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale. $99 single day; $149.25 weekend pass. tixr.com.

Reach the reporter at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4495. Follow him on Twitter @EdMasley.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality

Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
globalazmedia.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon

A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms

ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

6 hotel restaurants and bars you must try in Downtown Phoenix

Tucked into their adjacent hotels, hotel restaurants and bars can often be overlooked and underestimated. While each of these restaurants and bars are located in a hotel in Downtown Phoenix, each and every one of them can be considered as a culinary and beverage destination, all on their own. With...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

eegee’s will open 5th Phoenix location on Dec. 8

On Thursday, Dec. 8, popular quick-service restaurant brand eegee’s will open the doors to its fifth Phoenix location at I-17 and W. Bell Road, bringing its namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, signature subs, grinders and its new chicken tender meal to its northernmost location.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

HonorHealth Goes Hard in the Paint, Says Hell No to Banner

We don’t typically focus too much on business moves on this blog, as there is so much in the local space of politics and culture. Besides, corporate battles rarely become public or are blatantly obvious in the public eye at the local level. Every once in a while, a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arcadianews.com

New beer hall marks eighth eatery for Phoenix brothers

After the success of their Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup chain, Phoenix brothers Aaron and Jared Pool are excited to open their new venture this winter. The duo has been in business together for nearly a decade and are preparing to open their latest establishment: a beer hall in Park Central called The Green Woodpecker.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

7 Arizona Cities Among Most Expensive for Renters

Even though the current economic situation is cooling the trend toward sky-high rent increases – particularly in Arizona – a recent report from Zumper shows the state is home to seven of the 100 most expensive cities for renters. The national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix

An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

In the kitchen with George Frasher, owner of Frasher’s Smokehouse

3222 E. Indian School Road • frasherssmokehouse.com. As a self-proclaimed “restaurant junkie,” George Frasher (sounds like Frazier) has tasted cuisines from all over the country – but his favorite (if the “smokehouse” didn’t give it away) is barbecue. For the past 20+ years, he’s been sharing his recipes with the Arcadia area. Read on to learn where and how Frasher became a “bringer of barbecue” to Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Developer defends Landings on Ocotillo project

The folks who want to build a controversial affordable housing project in Chandler say there is a lot of misinformation circulating and they are eager to correct it. The Landings on Ocotillo is proposed for about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue on Ocotillo Road, just east of the railroad tracks behind a Target retail center.
CHANDLER, AZ
12news.com

Friday Night Fever Week 14 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for playoff action! Open Division, Class 6A, 5A and 4A are in the semifinals and the teams are one step closer to a state title!. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Highland defeats...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Chandler celebrates holiday season with Tumbleweed Tree lighting, parade on Saturday

PHOENIX — The 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights in Chandler is set to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday night. The free event for those of all ages begins at 4:30 p.m. from Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with live musical and dance performances. The parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. before the 35-foot–tall tree made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds and covered in LED lights, glitter and fire retardant will be lit at 8 p.m.
CHANDLER, AZ
phoenixmag.com

5 Local Holiday Markets to Mark on Your Calendar This Season

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind locally made gift this holiday season, here are five Phoenix markets to find the perfect present while enjoying the reasons for the season: community and fun. Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. Coley Arnold and Lindsey and Kevin Holt – the visionaries behind...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy