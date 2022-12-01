Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner
President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
HuffPost
Fox News' Latest Attack On Joe Biden Backfires For The Most Awkward Reason
Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo accused the White House of jumping the gun on Christmas because it received its Christmas tree on the same day that President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving. The trouble was, the conservative network earlier in the day lit its own “All-American Christmas Tree”...
Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position
House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
In a Recent Speech, Why Did Barack Obama Claim Republicans Will Investigate Their Opponents if They Win? | Opinion
While the statement is possible, if not even probable, perhaps the bigger question is, why would such investigations be so threatening to Democrats that Barack Obama felt the need to use it as a political talking point?
White House unveils holiday decor that captures ‘very idea of America’
First lady Jill Biden unveiled a first look at the White House’s annual holiday decorations on Monday, revealing this year’s theme as “We the People.”
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?
Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, that he would be running for re-election in 2024. He is facing competition from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who won re-election in a landslide race,...
Joe Biden's Latest Photo Prompts Intense Speculation About His Legs
Biden shared an image of himself in the Oval Office that featured a wild optical illusion.
'YOU Deliver Opening Remarks': President Joe Biden CAUGHT Using 'Cheat Sheet' During G20 Summit
President Joe Biden was caught using a “cheat sheet” instructing him how and when to act during this week’s G20 summit in Indonesia, RadarOnline.com has learned. The president’s surprising move came on Wednesday, marking at least the second time President Biden has accidentally shown reporters such a sheet while delivering important remarks to citizens and world leaders alike.According to Daily Mail, the instructions provided to Biden instructed the nearly 79-year-old president when to sit down, when to speak, when to take photos alongside other world leaders, and a synopsis of what he should say once he has the floor.“YOU will...
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
Jill Biden Reveals Pics of 2022 White House Christmas Decorations
Now that we’ve gotten our fill of Thanksgiving turkey, Americans are digging out their holiday decorations in preparation for Christmas. That includes the United States’ first lady, Jill Biden. Taking to Twitter Monday, the wife of President Joe Biden shared festive photos of the White House’s Christmas decorations. Her image gallery captured the beauty of the holidays in heavily ornamented Christmas trees, wreaths, and more.
Bidens' first White House state dinner a star-studded affair
President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden held their first White House state dinner of the Biden administration Thursday night, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, along with a star-studded guest list with big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business. In his toast, Mr....
Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner
Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
Fact check: False claim video shows Nancy Pelosi crying after Senate floor confrontation
A video shows Grassley presenting information purportedly associated with President Joe Biden's family. It does not show Pelosi crying.
‘Biden blew it’: Railroad workers unions lash out at president
Rail workers unions blasted President Biden Monday after he pressed Congress to force the organized labor groups to accept a tentative agreement in order to avert a strike. “Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United Treasurer Hugh Sawyer said in a press release hours after the president told House and Senate leaders one of his top priorities is to stop the looming labor strike. “He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not...
Brigitte Macron Is Elegant In Long White Gown For State Dinner With Joe Biden: Photos
President Joe Biden, 80, hosted the first state dinner of his presidency on Dec. 1, and former French educator Brigitte Macron, 69, stunned in a long-sleeve white dress that featured silver embellishments around the neck and waist. The 69-year-old opted to wear her blonde tresses in an elegant updo, and accessorized with diamond earrings. She also carried a silver clutch and rocked her wedding ring and a silver watch for her other jewelry pieces. First Lady Jill Biden, 71, also shined in a black long-sleeve gown that featured geometric cutouts. Their husbands, on the other hand, opted for classic black tuxedos with pins on their lapels of their respective countries.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
