Rochester, MN

Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit

Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
Faribault Mill shares their ideas for holiday gifts

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Looking for holiday gifts that give back this holiday season? Faribault Mill has some ideas. Faribault Mill stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share their picks for easy and wearable gifts, like a reversible quarter-zip poncho, deerskin mittens, a knit bomber jacket and more. And...
Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester

In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
Public Invited to Weigh in on Rochester’s Proposed 2023 Budget

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have the chance to share their feedback on the city’s proposed 2023 budget. As part of the budget and tax levy adoption process, the city will hold a public hearing about next year’s budget on Monday, Dec. 5. The hearing is part of the regular city council meeting that begins at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall in downtown Rochester.
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
Unbuckled Drivers Killed in SE Minnesota Crash

Brownsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Both drivers lost their lives as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Houston County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says a northbound Chevy sedan and southbound Infiniti sedan collided in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 26 near the Minnesota-Iowa State lane around 3:50 p.m. The Chevy driver was identified as 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville and the Infinity driver was identified as 42-year-old James Adducci of La Crosse.
Scam Targets Members of Rochester-Area Utility Provider

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- People’s Energy Cooperative is warning its members about a scam. The Oronoco-based electrical cooperative said they received multiple reports Tuesday and Wednesday from members saying they were targets of phone utility scam. The scammer called the members from a number that came up with a 507 area code and said their power would be shut off in 30 minutes without immediate payment.
