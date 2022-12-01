Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
SEC Charges Two More Salesmen in Connection to Bar Works FraudElijah Rose
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Right-wing protesters, some with Proud Boys clothing, picket SI Drag Queen Story Hour
Demonstrators organized by right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido picketed a Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday afternoon and were met by leftist counter protesters.
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams is in Qatar. Council members are in Israel. Who's paying?
It’s a tale as old as time – or at least since Abraham Lincoln visited Paris in 1858. Elected officials have long been drawn to different parts of the world for conferences, educational tours, cultural exchanges and pseudo campaign stops, often at the bequest of special interest groups. Over the years, these trips have ranged from wildly controversial to encouraged.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The anti-Semitism of Brooklyn
It has been a busy year for antisemites in Brooklyn. Before we get to them, let us understand a few things about antisemitism. According to the National Jewish Encyclopedia, Moritz Steinschneider coined the term in the year 1860. But it existed long before that. YIVO, the heart of Yiddish in America, lists Steinschneider as a bibliographer, historian, and linguist, a founder of modern Jewish studies. It would be easy to start with the death of Jesus. The Romans hated Jews. Going back to Egypt, one would have to say, but I’m not a historian. I am betting that once there were Jews in evidence, there was antisemitism. The International Alliance on Holocaust Remembrance, as reported by the Jewish News Service, as called on Twitter to adopt its definition of anti-Semitism. Doing so, it says, would give Twitter a yard-stick with which to measure the Jewish and anti-Israel postings that abound on its platform. That definition is: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
Rat-Hating NYC Mayor Has Unpaid Ticket for Rodent Infestation
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats could start at home. The New York Daily News reports that Adams had an unpaid summons for a rodent infestation at his Brooklyn home—even as he is searching for a “rat czar” who can come up with a plan to drive the creatures out of the city. His spokesman said the mayor “spent thousands of dollars to remediate an infestation at his residence in Brooklyn earlier this year and looks forward to appearing... at an upcoming hearing to state as much.” However, the Daily News reports it found no visible rat traps at Adams’ Bedford-Stuyvesant house and did spot garbage bags piled up outside of receptacles.Read it at Daily News
New York Immigration Coalition's resource fair set for Saturday, rain or shine in Queens
Asylum seekers who could benefit from free clothing, food and hygiene kits, and general immigration-related services are welcome at the Key to the City Holiday Family Resource Fair.
Right-wing activist plans to protest SI Drag Queen Story Hour, leftist orgs vow to defend
Right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido announced his intention to protest a Drag Queen Story Hour event at a Staten Island children’s museum on Saturday.
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
kslnewsradio.com
Is forcing the homeless into treatment the answer?
SALT LAKE CITY — America’s largest city is taking a page from US history and moving back to forced or involuntary hospitalization of homeless people. A BYU psychologist weighs addressing the growing homeless population in Utah against the ethics of patient autonomy. New York City Mayor Eric Adams...
BBC
'Rats will hate this job posting' - New York City seeks rat tsar
The rats of New York City have been put on notice. There will soon be a new sheriff in town. Mayor Eric Adams' office is seeking a "director of rodent mitigation" - or rat tsar, as many are calling it - to fight the Big Apple's "real enemy". "The ideal...
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
Religious freedom and LGBTQ rights are clashing in schools and on campuses – and courts are deciding
Disputes over religious freedom and LGBTQ rights in the United States have led to some of the most high-profile judicial controversies – and 2022 is no exception. For example, the Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 5, 2022, about whether a designer can refuse to create wedding websites for same-sex couples; a ruling is likely in late June 2023. Lately, many of these controversies have begun in educational settings, both in K-12 schools and on college campuses. As a professor of education law who often writes about First Amendment issues in schools, I see these cases, which are trying to balance...
Pay to pee: Pop-up NYC port-a-potties seek $1 donation for relief
A worker, who gave his name as Ronny, said no pedestrians seeking relief would be turned away, even if they didn't have $1 to drop in his donation bucket. Tourists said the port-a-potties at the Manhattan entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge was a lifesaver. But the city quickly put the kibosh on the commodes after a Gothamist inquiry. [ more › ]
NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
Up Close: NYC MTA's plans to close budget gap; How a closely divided Congress can make real change
Up Close: NYC's MTA has plans to close their large budget gap. Then, a New York congressman shares his perspective on a tense, divided Congress.
laborpress.org
Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals
New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
Tish James' top New York aide resigns following harassment probe
James’ office confirmed her chief of staff Ibrahim Khan resigned after an outside probe into accusations against him.
fox5ny.com
Could NYC make bus rides free?
Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
Thrillist
NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination
NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply. The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky...
NYC children's agency buries report that details racial bias in its ranks
A 2020 draft report found New York City child welfare workers were concerned about unequal treatment between Black and brown families and white families, but the findings did not come to light until now. ACS workers themselves point to a racial double standard in how the agency treats Black and brown families versus white families. [ more › ]
Comments / 2