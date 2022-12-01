ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Couple accused of stealing $350 worth of merchandise

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkr24_0jTi37Mj00

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a couple in the connection with a theft that occurred in a Hilliard shopping area.

Columbus police say two suspects, a man and a woman, walked into a business at the 1800 block of Hilliard-Rome Road and allegedly left with nearly $350 worth of merchandise. Both suspects entered the store and concealed merchandise – the woman hid items in a bag, the man hid items in his pants. They reportedly left the business without offering payment.

Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck in Pike County

The suspects were captured on video surveillance with the woman said to be about 5’7” with long, braided hair to her waist and could be pregnant. The man is approximately 5’10” and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Hackett at 614-645-4254 or PHackett@columbuspolice.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
MARYSVILLE, OH
WDTN

Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer not charged in 2021 fatal shooting

A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges. Columbus police officer not charged in 2021 fatal …. A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges. Connecting with COSI: Inside Doc McStuffins and interacting …
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Columbus baby dies of fentanyl overdose; 3 charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby. On Nov. 18, Columbus police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home

DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
DAYTON, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Groveport Police arrest suspect in grocery thefts

Groveport Police arrested a 32-year-old Lancaster woman in connection to thefts involving the online ordering and delivery of grocery items. According to Groveport Police Detective Josh Gilbert, from August to November the woman – who was working for an online grocery delivery service – allegedly stole more than $100,000 worth of grocery goods from several central Ohio Kroger stores.
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Hilltop shooting sees second arrest with murder charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting of a man in the Hilltop neighborhood in August. Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, was arrested Friday for the death of 32-year-old Miguel Arriola, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He faces murder and robbery charges for his involvement […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft. A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood. A first photo shared by CPD showed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Break-in at Newark vape store has police looking for suspect

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating an individual accused of stealing from a Newark business. The Newark Division of Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 a person broke into Vibe City in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Road in Newark and stole an undetermined amount […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Underage Man Charged for Using Fake ID to Buy Beer

Chillicothe – A man was charged after attempting to buy a cold one with a fake ID he bought on a website. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/30/22, they were called to the local Roosters on Plaza Blvd when a staff member reported that a man had presented them with an ID that looked fake asking to buy an alcoholic beverage.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy