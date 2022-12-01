Couple accused of stealing $350 worth of merchandise

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a couple in the connection with a theft that occurred in a Hilliard shopping area.

Columbus police say two suspects, a man and a woman, walked into a business at the 1800 block of Hilliard-Rome Road and allegedly left with nearly $350 worth of merchandise. Both suspects entered the store and concealed merchandise – the woman hid items in a bag, the man hid items in his pants. They reportedly left the business without offering payment.

The suspects were captured on video surveillance with the woman said to be about 5’7” with long, braided hair to her waist and could be pregnant. The man is approximately 5’10” and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Hackett at 614-645-4254 or PHackett@columbuspolice.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.