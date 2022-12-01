GR MIFI to discuss new film, media industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new film will soon tell the stories of Black men and women in Grand Rapids who struggled for equality.

An official premiere date has yet to be announced though producers will take the public behind the scenes and back in time as they talk about the Black freedom struggle at a special event at the Grand Rapids Art Museum Thursday.

The 90-minute film is based on the book “A City within a City” by Todd Robinson.

Production is ongoing though the community can learn more about the process, understand the city’s history and ask questions. It’s part of GRAM’s “Visionnaire” series.

Grand Rapids Media Initiative and Film Incubator or GR MIFI will lead the discussion and provide a space for BIPOC creatives to learn the skills and trades of the media industry.

“Sharing the truth of our history is a form of justice and giving people the tools they need to effectively tell their stories is justice,” GR MIFI project manager Shayna Haynes Heard said.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will conclude at 8:45 p.m. concludes with some power networking, podcast interviews and photo booth opportunities.

It’s free, and anyone can come.

