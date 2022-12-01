Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Did you see Friday's sunset? This is why a beam of light appeared in the sky in parts of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many Granite Staters with their eyes on the sky Friday evening saw what appeared to be a vertical beam of light during sunset. The phenomenon was a solar pillar. They are created as result of the clouds and snow that falls at higher elevations. The ice crystals reflect the sun's rays off of them and form the light, according to the National Weather Service.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Steady rain Saturday
VIDEO: See when New Hampshire sees the rain Saturday, and when it tapers off. Read the full forecast here.
WMUR.com
Video: Sunny and breezy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sun returns for Sunday, but it comes with a chilly breeze. Pleasant conditions for the start of the work week, with more wet weather likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Early flurries and snow showers across the White Mountains and Great North Woods. All of us will break...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm
A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
Residents blast planned 18-month closure of bridge connecting Thetford to New Hampshire
Listservs have been abuzz, an ad-hoc group has been formed, and a letter circulating between the two communities to call for halting the closure has garnered more than 500 signatures. But the state of New Hampshire already has the $11 million project under contract. Read the story on VTDigger here: Residents blast planned 18-month closure of bridge connecting Thetford to New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Reviewing New Hampshire's November 2022 temperatures and how they relate to historic winter snowfall trends
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A trend has emerged in New Hampshire over the past few decades that appears to show a correlation between warmer or colder Novembers and how that might hold clues about the winter ahead. In years when temperatures in November are 1.5 degrees colder than normal in...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire woman killed by falling tree in roadway, police say
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman was killed on Wednesday after she collided with a tree as it fell into the roadway, according to officials. New Hampshire State Police said 22-year-old Mary Moynihan, of Sunapee, was driving on Route 11 in Sunapee around 6:26 p.m. when she collided with a tree that was falling across the roadway.
WMUR.com
Severe thunderstorms move out of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a windy and rainy Wednesday afternoon and early evening, colder air is moving in on a busy breeze out of the west. Snow showers will be possible for some overnight with more flakes for some on a windy Thursday. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued...
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see the below pictures of this place, you will understand why this is the best house in New Hampshire, if not all of New England.
What to know about the timing and impact of Wednesday’s wind and rain
“Please exercise caution while traveling when encountering downpours and strong winds!”. Thanks to a cold front approaching the region, Massachusetts will see potentially damaging wind gusts and widespread, but brief, heavy rain on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is predicting the rain will arrive between noon and 4 p.m., with...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Nashua, NH
Nashua radiates with a modern urban and innovative atmosphere. Its wide range of recreational spots is impressive and diverse in purpose, and some of the more majestic landmarks come without a charge, too!. Located in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, its well-maintained parks are also some of its most desired assets.
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
manchesterinklink.com
Rain tapers off in time for Santa Shuffle and annual Christmas parade of lights
MANCHESTER, NH – After a day of steady drizzle, the rain clouds dried up just in time for Saturday’s annual holiday parade. Floats and community organizations made their way down Elm Street, which was lined with residents who came out for the light show and holiday spirit – and to get a glimpse at Santa and Mrs. Claus, who brought up the rear of the parade, riding in style in a vintage fire truck.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WKYC
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
manchesterinklink.com
Londonderry to Manchester Transformer Supermove on Sunday
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has approved the route for a heavy transformer to be transported from Eversource’s Scobie Pond Substation in Londonderry to Gay Street in Manchester on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Moving the transformer requires a 21-axle trailer and roads and...
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Check Out the 30 Most Amazing Bird Pictures Found in New Hampshire
Birding has become increasingly popular throughout the world, and is one of the most popular hobbies of Granite Staters. "New Hampshire is a good state to bird because we have forests, mountains, and the coast," said avid birder and good friend of mine, Eric Conte. "It is a diverse environment and a lot of migratory birds come up for the summer and leave for the fall."
