Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2urbangirls.com
LAPD arrest 18 suspects in organized retail thefts
LOS ANGELES – Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said Saturday. The suspects, between the ages of 15 and 20, faced charges of organized retail theft and grand theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects live throughout the city and county of Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Charges filed in connection with massive seizure of fentanyl pills, powder
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a man was charged today with three felony counts in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills. “My office has a zero-tolerance...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after fatal crash in West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody Friday. The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sunset and Cameron avenues, according to West Covina Police Department Sgt. Stephen McLean.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect in hit-and-run arrested by LAPD SWAT officers
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man who allegedly collided with a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT unit with his pickup truck and tried to flee was in custody Saturday evening after his truck was blocked in by Bearcat armored vehicles. The crash was reported at 7:53 p.m. when a...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count...
2urbangirls.com
Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby inside
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman killed by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. Marie Alexander was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. She died on a street from blunt trauma. Alexander was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at...
2urbangirls.com
Argument leads to man being shot in front of LA area bar
LA MIRADA, Calif. – A man was shot while arguing with another man in front of a bar in La Mirada, authorities said Sunday. The shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries and the suspect was last seen driving away in a gray sedan, according to a watch sergeant at the sheriff’s Norwalk station.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s department investigating car-to-car shooting near Carson
LOS ANGELES – A shooting investigation is underway, in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, when emergency responders located a bullet-riddled vehicle on the scene of a traffic accident. The accident around 9 a.m. on 223rd St. near Normandie Avenue. Witnesses saw two vehicles chasing each other prior...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County
FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed at Mt. San Antonio College
WALNUT, Calif. – A 63-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act” has been identified, authorities said Friday. The victim died at the scene of his injury, which was reported at about 7:30...
2urbangirls.com
One killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway, where one of the vehicles caught fire, according to a county fire department dispatcher.
2urbangirls.com
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday. Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department. Neither agency has provided a photo of him.
2urbangirls.com
One killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Covina
COVINA, Calif. – One person suffered fatal injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina Saturday, where paramedics rushed two people to a hospital, authorities said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred at about 7:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched...
2urbangirls.com
Robert Luna sworn in as Sheriff, starts official duties Dec. 5
LOS ANGELES – Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have a badge to go with it — with an incredible amount of respect, because it’s the same uniform worn by those deputies who patrolled the neighborhood where I grew up,” Luna said, adding that when he played cops and robbers with other children, he always wanted to play the cop.
2urbangirls.com
Man reportedly jumps off Disneyland parking structure
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man has died after reportedly jumping from a parking garage at the Disneyland Resort, Saturday night. The man in his 50s reportedly jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure on the 1300 block of Disneyland Drive at Disneyland in Anaheim, according to multiple media reports.
2urbangirls.com
County Supervisor looks to expand public comment at board of supervisor meetings
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who will take over as chairwoman of the board on Tuesday, said Friday she will expand opportunities for the public to comment on items being discussed during board meetings. During the pandemic, with the board shifting to remote meetings, the...
2urbangirls.com
LA County gets rain while dual storms move into region
LOS ANGELES – Light rain is falling on parts of the Southland Friday as the first of two storm systems moved into the region, but forecasters said the one-two punch could result in less precipitation in the Los Angeles area than originally expected. According to the National Weather Service,...
Comments / 0