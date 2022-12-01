Read full article on original website
This innovative sports communication device lets you share the thrills at every turn
Whether you’re doing sports for health benefits or performing extreme sports stunts, chances are you will have family or friends whom you’d want to share those moments with. Action cameras were born for that very reason, but they’re mostly for sharing your adventures after the fact. Real-time communication while skiing or cycling is practically impossible in most conditions, increasing the safety risks and dangers of these sports. Shouting at the top of your lungs is pretty pointless and only adds to the pressure in what could already be stressful situations. Fortunately, that archaic communication method is no longer necessary now that YoAudio has jumped into the fray, bringing the power of technology to let you easily share not only the thrills but also the safety of your sports adventures.
Inspired by a light switch, the eye-catchy colors of this desk lamp is the visual motivation you’ll need to start your day
Every desk craves a space-saving and eye-pleasing desk lamp that has a good reach and decent mood-setting illumination. This is primarily because a good desk lamp can transform the workspace both aesthetically and functionally. In the right illumination, it can elevate the mood and reduce eye fatigue, helping you to get the work done more efficiently.
Wireless iPad Pro accessory for visual artists gives you total control over all your Procreate tools
By putting the most common tools and functions right under your fingertips, the PenPad hopes to make using the iPad’s most famous sketching/painting app much easier by eliminating the hassle of navigating the Procreate interface. Instead, almost like the way a Numpad makes accessing numbers easy, the PenPad gives you access to 22 different functions that you’re most likely to use while sketching on Procreate, from increasing and decreasing brush size, accessing the color wheel, switching between brush and eraser, or just bringing up the color wheel or eyedropper tool. The fact that it’s a compact hardware accessory means you can paint with one hand while intuitively pressing buttons with the other to make your workflow tonnes faster.
The Exocet is a perfectly compact, handy EDC with a built-in money clip for all your everyday needs
With a tiny 1.94-inch blade, the Microtech Exocet Dagger is actually legal to carry in most states, making it the perfect EDC to have on you at all times. The dagger features an OTF-style (out-the-front) drop-point blade made from CTS 204P steel that’s perfect for piercing and carving outdoors, and doing things like opening boxes indoors. The blade retracts into the Exocet’s rather comfortably compact aircraft-grade aluminum handle, which also has a pocket clip on one side that doubles up as a money clip, letting you carry your cards, cash with you. I imagine taking out your money for a mugger would be a pretty interesting event, given that your de-facto wallet also doubles as a blade!
Tell Us Your Best Sleeping Hack That Actually Makes A Difference
We want to know what's worked for you.
Philips debuts the Screeneo U5, an affordable short-throw 4K projector for under $1800
Kept at a distance of just 16 inches from any surface, the Philips Screeneo U5 turns your wall into a whopping 150-inch 4K theater that’s also 3D-capable! Setting up a cinema in your compact home was never this easy, and at a price of $1790, never this economical either…
This sustainable modular MagSafe charger can fast charge four Apple devices at once
There is no dearth of fancy MagSafe chargers capable of powering up two or even three Apple devices on the go. These travel chargers are safe to pop in the bag. You even have the option to stage them on your desk when you’re back working from your office setup.
This collection of curvy furniture pieces made from linoleum gives the material a new identity
A graduate of Design Academy Eindhoven, Lina Chi decided to revamp the usage of linoleum – by creating a collection of curvy and quirky furniture designs built from single sheets of linoleum. Quite aptly named ‘Linoleum’, Chi hopes to reinvent the material and provide it with a new identity. Linoleum is a biodegradable material, created using a combination of biomaterials such as cork, wood dust, and limestone, which are further mixed with linseed oil, and then coated on a jute fabric backing.
Robot can detect and paint over “unwanted” tags on walls
Not all wall graffiti are works of art and not all places probably appreciate having public walls defaced with various tags and sometimes graphic illustrations. There’s probably a fine line between street art and vandalism that really depends on the community around it and on the eye of the beholder. For those communities that are beset with vandalism issue, having a device that can help out in detecting and painting over these unwanted tags may be a good thing to have.
Samsung announces a secure biometric card with its own built-in fingerprint sensor and processor
Looks like the Apple Card has a strong, encrypted rival! Samsung is hoping to revolutionize the payments space with its Biometric Card which has a unique combination of a fingerprint sensor, Security Element (SE), and Secure Processor (SP) on a single chip. This is further backed by Samsung’s proprietary fingerprint authentication algorithm and anti-spoofing technology built right into the card, making it more secure than most others on the market.
Mind-boggling LEGO creations by masterbuilders to fulfill the playful inner child in you
I still remember the days, when I would spend hours excruciatingly building little LEGO block structures, only for them to fall apart as my sister bumped into them. I think we all have wonderful memories associated with LEGO blocks from our childhood, as well as the not-so-wonderful ones of stepping on them with our feet and feeling an absurd amount of pain shoot up through our legs. Pretty fun times, right?! But, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. They are a result of their hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. They can be considered works of art, and I love scrolling through these creations, admiring them, and feeling an intense surge of satisfaction at their perfection. From the world’s tallest LEGO set which happens to be the Eiffel Tower to an antique lamp made entirely from LEGO blocks – we’ve curated the best of LEGO creations for you to drool over!
