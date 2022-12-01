Read full article on original website
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951Dee F. CeeMartinsville, VA
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
thecarrollnews.com
Candlelight dinners at the Carter House
In case the initial seasonal saturation of mistletoe, Christmas carols and heaps of holly and jolly have inspired a longing for a candlelight Christmas dinner served amid sumptious yuletide decorations, the Historic Hale-Wilkinson-Carter Home Foundation has just the fix for beating the ho ho hums. The foundation will be hosting...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
Holiday cheer | See 'merry and bright' sights from WFMY News 2 at Greensboro Holiday Parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 wants to celebrate the holidays with you. The WFMY News 2 crew will be at the Holiday Parade in downtown Greensboro handing out tidings of joy!
alamancenews.com
Graham Christmas Parade steps off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3
Graham’s annual Christmas Parade begins at 10:00 Saturday morning, December 3. Parade route is down North Main Street, around the Historic Court House, proceeding down South Main Street, and left on McAden Street, before disbanding at Graham Middle School. The Grand Marshal for the parade will be 97-year-old Clinton...
alamancenews.com
People at the Mebane Christmas Parade, Friday night, December 2, 2022
Mebane’s nighttime Christmas Parade is a big attraction for many, especially those who cannot get off work during the day on Saturdays for other county Christmas parades (in Burlington, Graham, or Gibsonville). Another big draw: NC A&T’s band (see separate gallery for photos): https://alamancenews.com/nc-at-band-always-a-hit-at-mebane-christmas-parade/. If you see yourself...
Enjoy the Festival of Lights in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — December is here, which means holiday events across the Triad are kicking off. That’s especially tree in Downtown Greensboro, where loads of holiday fun will be taking place throughout December. Zack Matheny, President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, joined FOX8 to talk about upcoming events. FOX8 is a sponsor of […]
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
2 The Rescue: Meet Savannah
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Savannah! She's a 3-year-old who has been waiting patiently for someone to adopt her. If you'd like to adopt her just know she likes to get her "zoomies" out by getting outdoors and running around, but once you bring her back in she'll be tired enough to be your snuggle companion.
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
WXII 12
Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
alamancenews.com
NC A&T Band always a hit at Mebane Christmas Parade
They’re always high-stepping, loud, and proud, NC A&T’s Marching Blue and Gold is an annual hit leading off the Mebane Christmas Parade. Play video (below photos) to hear a portion of one of their parade performances. And see photos of parade watchers here: https://alamancenews.com/people-at-the-mebane-christmas-parade-friday-night-december-2-2022/. Please forgive the dark...
Mount Airy News
Do you know the Mountain Man?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. If you traveled the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains back in...
2 The Rescue: Meet Jinks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Jinks! This fella loves pets and attention as well as scratches behind his ears. SPCA of the Triad says he's a good boy who just needs consistent structure and someone who can work with him on good manners. Jinks would make an excellent companion for...
Free toys, bicycles, coats, and a warm meal for families this Christmas
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A toy for every child on Christmas morning and a coat to stay warm when it's cold at night. Piedmont Rescue Mission in Burlington is spreading Christmas cheer to Triad children. The group is giving away children's bicycles, toys, and food boxes on Monday, December 19....
wallstreetwindow.com
Sheriff Launches 2022 Christmas Toy Drive In Rockingham County, North Caroina
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season. [Rockingham, N.C.]— This year, Sheriff Sam...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department’s Tree-Lighting Celebration To Honor Lives Lost
On Friday evening, Dec. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a special annual tree-lighting event called “Celebration of Life.” The department is inviting everyone in the community to come out to honor and celebrate the lives of those who were killed in traffic or traffic-related accidents in 2021.
wfxrtv.com
A single mom of four has a new home for the holidays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The season of giving is just getting started and gifts are the talk of the town, but one family is in for a special treat. The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will be dedicating a newly built home to a local family on Dec. 10. The house will go to a single mom with four children.
Inside the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are only 6 of these wonderful cars in existence and they travel the country every year spreading joy, along with a lot of ketchup and mustard. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Greensboro this weekend and they made a quick stop by WFMYNews2. "We travel...
thestokesnews.com
Master Gardener class applications open
The 11-week 2023 Extension Master Gardener Certification Class will begin Jan. 18, meeting once per week through March 29. The Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program is a national program of trained volunteers who work in partnership with their N.C. Cooperative Extension Center to extend research-based information about gardens, lawns, and landscapes to their community.
rhinotimes.com
Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties
In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
