ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecarrollnews.com

Candlelight dinners at the Carter House

In case the initial seasonal saturation of mistletoe, Christmas carols and heaps of holly and jolly have inspired a longing for a candlelight Christmas dinner served amid sumptious yuletide decorations, the Historic Hale-Wilkinson-Carter Home Foundation has just the fix for beating the ho ho hums. The foundation will be hosting...
HILLSVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade

The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
DANVILLE, VA
alamancenews.com

Graham Christmas Parade steps off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3

Graham’s annual Christmas Parade begins at 10:00 Saturday morning, December 3. Parade route is down North Main Street, around the Historic Court House, proceeding down South Main Street, and left on McAden Street, before disbanding at Graham Middle School. The Grand Marshal for the parade will be 97-year-old Clinton...
GRAHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

People at the Mebane Christmas Parade, Friday night, December 2, 2022

Mebane’s nighttime Christmas Parade is a big attraction for many, especially those who cannot get off work during the day on Saturdays for other county Christmas parades (in Burlington, Graham, or Gibsonville). Another big draw: NC A&T’s band (see separate gallery for photos): https://alamancenews.com/nc-at-band-always-a-hit-at-mebane-christmas-parade/. If you see yourself...
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

Enjoy the Festival of Lights in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — December is here, which means holiday events across the Triad are kicking off. That’s especially tree in Downtown Greensboro, where loads of holiday fun will be taking place throughout December. Zack Matheny, President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, joined FOX8 to talk about upcoming events. FOX8 is a sponsor of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
SANDY RIDGE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Savannah

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Savannah! She's a 3-year-old who has been waiting patiently for someone to adopt her. If you'd like to adopt her just know she likes to get her "zoomies" out by getting outdoors and running around, but once you bring her back in she'll be tired enough to be your snuggle companion.
BURLINGTON, NC
chathamstartribune.com

A mission for recording moments, events

Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

NC A&T Band always a hit at Mebane Christmas Parade

They’re always high-stepping, loud, and proud, NC A&T’s Marching Blue and Gold is an annual hit leading off the Mebane Christmas Parade. Play video (below photos) to hear a portion of one of their parade performances. And see photos of parade watchers here: https://alamancenews.com/people-at-the-mebane-christmas-parade-friday-night-december-2-2022/. Please forgive the dark...
MEBANE, NC
Mount Airy News

Do you know the Mountain Man?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. If you traveled the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains back in...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Jinks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Jinks! This fella loves pets and attention as well as scratches behind his ears. SPCA of the Triad says he's a good boy who just needs consistent structure and someone who can work with him on good manners. Jinks would make an excellent companion for...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department’s Tree-Lighting Celebration To Honor Lives Lost

On Friday evening, Dec. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a special annual tree-lighting event called “Celebration of Life.” The department is inviting everyone in the community to come out to honor and celebrate the lives of those who were killed in traffic or traffic-related accidents in 2021.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfxrtv.com

A single mom of four has a new home for the holidays

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The season of giving is just getting started and gifts are the talk of the town, but one family is in for a special treat. The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will be dedicating a newly built home to a local family on Dec. 10. The house will go to a single mom with four children.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Inside the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are only 6 of these wonderful cars in existence and they travel the country every year spreading joy, along with a lot of ketchup and mustard. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Greensboro this weekend and they made a quick stop by WFMYNews2. "We travel...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Master Gardener class applications open

The 11-week 2023 Extension Master Gardener Certification Class will begin Jan. 18, meeting once per week through March 29. The Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program is a national program of trained volunteers who work in partnership with their N.C. Cooperative Extension Center to extend research-based information about gardens, lawns, and landscapes to their community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties

In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy