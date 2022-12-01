ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

Youth hockey program raising money through Christmas Tree Exchange

On Friday in Milton, families were getting in the holiday spirit by stopping by the Milton Youth Hockey tree stand off River Street. Since last Wednesday, The Milton Youth Hockey Association have been raising money for their hockey program through a Christmas tree exchange. For $60, people could get the...
MILTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Hundreds pack downtown Plattsburgh for holiday parade, tree lighting

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — There was a lot of festive fun in Plattsburgh today for a "Mircale on Margaret Street." Hundreds of people packed downtown Plattsburgh for the seventh annual Plattsburgh holiday parade Saturday afternoon. After that the countdown was on until the tree on Margaret Street was lit up...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorates bridges for the holiday season

BRANDON, Vt. — You might notice that some of the covered bridges in our region have a bit of festive cheer thanks to the efforts of a local group. On Friday, the Rutland County chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorated several covered bridges with festive Christmas wreaths, Christmas greens and other swag to kick off the holiday season.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

New snowshoe lending program launches in Essex County, NY

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — A new snowshoe lending program is hoping to help Essex County residents to enjoy the winter weather in a whole new way. The program, which is being administered by the Essex County Health Department, seeks to provide locals with access to free snowshoes so they can get out of the house and onto the trails.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Afternoon fire in Sunday leaves 4-apartment unit inhabitable

WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski Fire Department called out for mutual aid after a fire traveled through an apartment building on 72 East Allen St. in the city. This fire closed the area road of East Allen Street area for several hours as fire crews from multiple surrounding cities and towns worked to put the fire out.
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Dozens displaced after fire rips through Burlington apartment building

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Fire Department said at least 50 people are displaced after a fire ripped through a Burlington apartment building Friday afternoon. The Burlington Fire Dept. responded to the call just after 4 p.m. for a report of fire coming out of the roof and multiple doors of a second-floor apartment on South Meadow Drive.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Home in Morristown sustains heavy damage from late night fire

MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a house fire in Morristown that caused significant damage to the home. The Morrisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 12:14 a.m. on Friday on Fourth Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide trailer completely engulfed in flames.
MORRISTOWN, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigate early morning murder in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating the murder of a man, allegedly stabbed at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim of Sunday morning's stabbing as 23 year old, Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington School District discuss safety plans, gun violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District kicked off their third annual Virtual Equity Workshop series on Thursday night with a discussion surrounding school safety and gun violence. The Howard Center partnered with district leaders to provide insight on how parents and guardians can discuss the issue of gun...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

University of Vermont Men's Hockey dominated by Maine

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Entering Friday night, Vermont rode a three-game winning streak into Gutterson Fieldhouse for a conference showdown against Maine. The Catamounts showed confidence early, but were dominated by Maine 3-1. UVM goalie Gabe Carriere held strong in between the pipes with 14 first period saves, and Vermont took a 1-0 lead into the locker room thanks to a power play goal from Eric Gotz.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New York man dies in 2-car crash in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York state police say a 43-year-old man died in a car crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Friday around 11:49 a.m. After a lengthy investigation, state police say Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh, NY, was traveling southbound on Durand Road, when he crashed head-on into another car.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

UVM fans show out at the NCAA mens soccer quarterfinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After a disappointing 2-1 loss to Syracuse University, the University of Vermont's special season has come to an end. The Catamounts fan base has played a major role for the team throughout the season. UVM fans may have left Syracuse disappointed but they showed up strong,...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

University of Vermont men's soccer falls in NCAA quarterfinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The University of Vermont's storybook season came to an end Saturday night, as the Catamounts fell to No. 3 Syracuse in the NCAA Quarterfinals. The Orange jumped off to an early on a set piece, as Syracuse's Curt Calov curled in a corner kick over the head of Vermont's Nate Silveira. The sophomore's second goal of the season helped continue a fast start for the home team, but the Catamounts wouldn't go down easy.
BURLINGTON, VT

