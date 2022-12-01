Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Youth hockey program raising money through Christmas Tree Exchange
On Friday in Milton, families were getting in the holiday spirit by stopping by the Milton Youth Hockey tree stand off River Street. Since last Wednesday, The Milton Youth Hockey Association have been raising money for their hockey program through a Christmas tree exchange. For $60, people could get the...
Editorial: Celebrate the season of giving with Toys for Kids and NBC5
The holidays should be a season of joy for everyone in our community, especially kids. Unfortunately, many moms and dads lack the financial resources to be able to purchase gifts for their children. Enter Toys For Kids, our annual drive to make sure no child goes without this holiday season!
Hundreds pack downtown Plattsburgh for holiday parade, tree lighting
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — There was a lot of festive fun in Plattsburgh today for a "Mircale on Margaret Street." Hundreds of people packed downtown Plattsburgh for the seventh annual Plattsburgh holiday parade Saturday afternoon. After that the countdown was on until the tree on Margaret Street was lit up...
Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorates bridges for the holiday season
BRANDON, Vt. — You might notice that some of the covered bridges in our region have a bit of festive cheer thanks to the efforts of a local group. On Friday, the Rutland County chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorated several covered bridges with festive Christmas wreaths, Christmas greens and other swag to kick off the holiday season.
Vermont cafe offers workforce development program aimed at people in recovery
JOHNSON, Vt. — A new cafe in Vermont’s Lamoille County is serving up something special: healthier and more productive futures for its employees. Jenna’s Coffee House will celebrate its grand opening Friday. Named after a local woman who lost her life to opioid use disorder, the coffee house will employ people in long-term recovery.
New snowshoe lending program launches in Essex County, NY
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — A new snowshoe lending program is hoping to help Essex County residents to enjoy the winter weather in a whole new way. The program, which is being administered by the Essex County Health Department, seeks to provide locals with access to free snowshoes so they can get out of the house and onto the trails.
Afternoon fire in Sunday leaves 4-apartment unit inhabitable
WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski Fire Department called out for mutual aid after a fire traveled through an apartment building on 72 East Allen St. in the city. This fire closed the area road of East Allen Street area for several hours as fire crews from multiple surrounding cities and towns worked to put the fire out.
Officials seek community input in search for new Malone school superintendent
MALONE, N.Y. — The Malone Central School District (CSD) in New York is seeking the school community's input as it begins its search for a new superintendent. Malon CSD has recently launched a new survey asking the community what characteristics they would like to see in a new leader.
Students from St. Michael's College hold a rally in honor of World AIDS Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, students from St. Michael's College held a rally on Church Street in honor of World AIDS Day. Around 30 students marched from Sen. Patrick Leahy's office up Church Street to Sen. Bernie Sanders' office where they met a member of Bernie's staff. The rally's...
Dozens displaced after fire rips through Burlington apartment building
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Fire Department said at least 50 people are displaced after a fire ripped through a Burlington apartment building Friday afternoon. The Burlington Fire Dept. responded to the call just after 4 p.m. for a report of fire coming out of the roof and multiple doors of a second-floor apartment on South Meadow Drive.
Plattsburgh police investigate Saturday morning stabbing at downtown nightclub
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Plattsburgh Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning at a nightclub downtown. It happened at the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Police are asking anybody who witnessed the incident to call the Plattsburgh Police Department at...
Home in Morristown sustains heavy damage from late night fire
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a house fire in Morristown that caused significant damage to the home. The Morrisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 12:14 a.m. on Friday on Fourth Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide trailer completely engulfed in flames.
Police investigate early morning murder in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating the murder of a man, allegedly stabbed at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim of Sunday morning's stabbing as 23 year old, Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance...
Burlington School District discuss safety plans, gun violence
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District kicked off their third annual Virtual Equity Workshop series on Thursday night with a discussion surrounding school safety and gun violence. The Howard Center partnered with district leaders to provide insight on how parents and guardians can discuss the issue of gun...
University of Vermont Men's Hockey dominated by Maine
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Entering Friday night, Vermont rode a three-game winning streak into Gutterson Fieldhouse for a conference showdown against Maine. The Catamounts showed confidence early, but were dominated by Maine 3-1. UVM goalie Gabe Carriere held strong in between the pipes with 14 first period saves, and Vermont took a 1-0 lead into the locker room thanks to a power play goal from Eric Gotz.
New York man dies in 2-car crash in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York state police say a 43-year-old man died in a car crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Friday around 11:49 a.m. After a lengthy investigation, state police say Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh, NY, was traveling southbound on Durand Road, when he crashed head-on into another car.
UVM fans show out at the NCAA mens soccer quarterfinals
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After a disappointing 2-1 loss to Syracuse University, the University of Vermont's special season has come to an end. The Catamounts fan base has played a major role for the team throughout the season. UVM fans may have left Syracuse disappointed but they showed up strong,...
Plattsburgh High School boys' hockey gets 2-2 draw against La Salle Institute
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh High School boys’ ice hockey was able to secure a 2-2 draw against La Salle Institute at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center, after strong play in the third period. The Hornets trailed the Cadets 1-0 heading into the third period, but two straight goals...
University of Vermont men's soccer falls in NCAA quarterfinals
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The University of Vermont's storybook season came to an end Saturday night, as the Catamounts fell to No. 3 Syracuse in the NCAA Quarterfinals. The Orange jumped off to an early on a set piece, as Syracuse's Curt Calov curled in a corner kick over the head of Vermont's Nate Silveira. The sophomore's second goal of the season helped continue a fast start for the home team, but the Catamounts wouldn't go down easy.
