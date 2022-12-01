Read full article on original website
KTLO
Bond reduction denied for Gassville man accused of having inappropriate pics of teen
A Gassville man accused of having a number of sexually explicit images of a teenage relative on his cellphone and computer requested through his attorney that his bond be lowered during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Bond for 49-year-old Uhlan Esel “Buddy” Woods is set at $75,000....
KYTV
Branson Police continue facial hair campaign through December for Taney County deputy family
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of No Shave November, but the Branson Police Department is extending the popular facial hair campaign through December. According to a social media post, they have named it: DECEM-BEARD! (Get it? December + Beards...) But it’s more than growing out your facial hair,...
Kait 8
One person injured after morning crash
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital after a crash in Sharp County. According to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose, a woman was taken to White River Medical Center Sunday morning with injuries caused by a crash on U.S. Highway 63. The crash happened around 10 a.m.
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for vehicle theft
A Stone County man has been arrested for theft of a vehicle. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle along Arkansas Highway 14 East near the corner of Church Road in Saint James. Two weeks after the initial...
KTLO
MC man charged with aggravated assault on family member
A Marion County man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a family member. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence for a possible ongoing incident of domestic battery. Authorities were told there was a victim who had been allegedly severely beaten by a male subject, later identified as 55-year-old Charles William Bergman.
KTLO
Stone Co. man arrested for attempting to shoot ex-wife
A Stone County man has been arrested for attempting to fire an unloaded gun at his ex-wife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone County officers dispatched to a residence on Nov. 26 in Mountain View for a possible domestic in progress with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated her ex-husband, 33-year-old Corey A. Owen, had left the residence on foot and was possible armed with a knife. The weapon in question was left in the residence before Owen left.
KTLO
MC man arrested for an attempted break-in
A Marion County man has been arrested for breaking and entering or trying to enter a residence. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a male knocking on the door of a residence at various times, stating he was coming to “get” them.
KYTV
Hardy History Association commemorates 1982 flood
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Exactly 40 years ago, a significant flood nearly wiped out a booming Sharp County town. Back in 1982, Hardy fell victim to historic flooding from the Spring River. Main Street and surrounding areas were filled with water, ruining whatever was in its path. Nannette Daugherty, the...
KYTV
Izard County bridge closure causes substantial delays
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge closure in Izard County has been causing significant delays for some drivers. In particular, Highway 56, which connects Ash Flat to Franklin, is currently impassible due to ArDOT closing the bridge in late November. Officials said the bridge was closed due to structural...
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Central Taney County Firefighter loses home, narrowly escapes
A firefighter for the Central Taney County Fire Protection District lost his own home to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. Narrowly escaping the house which was engulfed in fire, the firefighter went to the station to grab a fire truck to fight the fire. Though every effort was made by himself and other firefighters to save the home, the home and everything in it were a total loss.
Arkansas AG reaches $770K settlement with closed north Arkansas hospital operator
The Arkansas Attorney General has reached a $770,000 settlement with a hospital that abandoned thousands of patient records containing personal information.
KTLO
MH man appears in court on drug charges, intends to seek public defender
A Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face charges in his newest criminal case. Twenty-seven-year-old Kendrick Nathaniel Sebree was arrested Oct. 18 on drug-related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, Sebree was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Gassville police officer for...
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
whiterivernow.com
Rutledge announces $770,000 settlement with defunct Cherokee Village hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Inc. — the parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Village — for failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17,...
KTLO
Drug Task Force auction Saturday at Baxter Co. Fairgrounds
The 14th Judicial Drug Task Force will hold an auction Saturday morning at 11 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds. Items such as vehicles, firearms, and electronic devices will be available to for the public to bid on. 14th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge tells KTLO, Classic Hits and the Boot News how these items are acquired.
KCRG.com
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man arrested on four drug-related felonies
A Stone County man is facing four drug-related felonies after authorities say he was allegedly involved in three controlled purchases involving confidential informants. Jon David Lancaster, 48, has been charged with three felony counts of delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a drug premise.
KTLO
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison
A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
New name for terminal at Springfield-Branson airport revealed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield, Missouri city council unanimously voted this week to approve renaming the Midfield Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport after Senator Roy Blunt. The resolution praises his dedicated history of public service as a teacher, county official, Secretary of State, university president, Congressman, and U.S. Senator. As of December 16th, the Midfield […]
