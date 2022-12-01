Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Bustle Daily Newsletter: December 1, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “Do I Have To Tell My Crush That I Slept With Her Ex?”. “One thing I do a lot...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Bustle
Britney Spears Celebrated Her Birthday With Loving Messages To Jamie Lynn & Her Sons
Britney Spears may have been the one celebrating her 41st birthday on Friday, Dec. 2, but that didn’t stop her from posting her own social media tributes, too. In a surprising turn of events, the singer seemed to be extending an olive branch to estranged family members, including her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as her two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.
Bustle
Hailey Bieber Wore A Piercing-Covered Dress At Miami Art Basel
Celebs are turning it out for Miami Art Basel, and Hailey Bieber is one of many famous faces (read: Kim Kardashian) showing out for the occasion. The skincare mogul attended year’s art fair wearing one of the most inspiring looks I’ve seen so far. On Thursday, her stylist...
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Reveals What Would Have Convinced Her to Stay with Kody Brown
Christine and Kody Brown divorced more than a year ago. While Christine was done when she moved, something could have made the 'Sister Wives' star stay.
The Beatles’ ‘Revolution 9’: Why a Voice Says ‘Number 9’ Over and Over on the Song
John Lennon explained why a voice said "number nine" on The Beatles' "Revolution 9" repeatedly. The song was critically reviled.
What Ashton Sanders Said About Playing Bobby Brown in Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic
Ashton Sanders is starring as Bobby Brown in the Whitney Houston biopic. The film is the first Houston's estate is involved in.
Bustle
The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer
Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.
Bustle
Keke Palmer Finally Showed Angela Bassett Her Famous Impression Of Her
Years of impersonating Angela Bassett finally caught up with Keke Palmer. The Nope star had to perform her impression for the Golden Globe-winning actor herself during a Vanity Fair sitdown published on Dec. 2. As the two reunited for a chat about their careers 16 years after their 2006 drama Akeelah and the Bee, in which they played a mother-daughter duo, Bassett couldn’t resist making Palmer do her famous imitation.
Bustle
Twitter Is Flummoxed By Lindsay Lohan’s “Pilk & Cookies” Pepsi Christmas Ad
If Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas then Lindsay Lohan is surely the princess of the holidays, with her hit festive rom-com Falling For Christmas that many fans have dubbed her return to fame and the limelight. Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics (and viewers), Falling For Christmas was streamed over 30 million times in the first four days alone. And now, continuing to spread the festive cheer, Lohan has shared her new seasonal advert with Pepsi that is equal amounts weird and wonderful.
Bustle
You’ll Most Definitely Recognise Kyle Pryor’s Soap Star Girlfriend
A fresh face is coming to Emmerdale, however soap opera fans will likely recognise him of old. Kyle Pryor is joining the ITV programme as Darren, a gambler who shakes things up in The Woolpack. To many, Pryor is remembered fondly for his portrayal of Dr. Nate Cooper on Home And Away. The Surrey-born actor starred in the Australian series from 2013 to 2017. He went on to portray villain Laurie Shelby on Hollyoaks, joining the Channel 4 cast in 2018, staying there for a year. In fact, it was during his time on the show that he met his significant other. So who is Kyle Pryor’s girlfriend?
Bustle
Jennifer Garner’s “Lovely Date” To A White House Dinner Was Her Daughter Violet
Well, that’s one way to celebrate your birthday. When Violet Affleck turned 17 on Thursday, Dec. 1, she and Jennifer Garner marked the occasion with an elegant mother-daughter date at the White House. Aside from President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who hosted the state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, the duo joined more than 300 other VIP guests, including John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, Anna Wintour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jon Batiste, Stephen Colbert, and Ariana DeBose, for the fete.
Bustle
Chloe Fineman Revealed Friends Who Date Pete Davidson “Report Back Nice Things”
Taylor Swift may have sung about having “a long list of ex-lovers,” but is anyone’s as star-studded as Pete Davidson’s? It’s become a running joke online that any newly single star should turn to the Saturday Night Live vet for a rebound, and he’s been linked to such A-listers as Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale, among others. Amid it all, there have been countless think pieces about his appeal — to the point that the people who have dated him, or even just know him, keep having to explain his charm.
Bustle
Firefly Lane
The cause of the rift between life-long friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) will finally be revealed in Firefly Lane Season 2, which will be the series’ final season. "You’re going to get all of the answers and it's crazy," Chalke teased to ET Online. "I don’t...
Bustle
Who Dies In The White Lotus Season 2? These Theories Point To A Twist
It’s impossible to predict every twist and turn on The White Lotus — like Episode 5’s very wild, uh, family bonding scene. But there’s one thing viewers can be certain of: a dead body (er, bodies?) by the end of this very messy vacation. After Daphne...
Bustle
I Visited Remedy Place, The Social Club Transforming The Wellness Industry
Upon entering Remedy Place, you wouldn’t immediately know that it’s a wellness hotspot beloved by the likes of Drake and Kacey Musgraves — the 7,200-square-foot space doesn’t look like your run-of-the-mill venue to get acupuncture or an I.V. drip (two of the many services on its menu). Rather than clinical-looking treatment beds in stark white rooms separated by hospital-gown-blue curtains, there are cozy lounge chairs, a cafe that offers juice and tonics, and spacious rooms where you can, say, take an ice bath or hang in an infrared sauna with your pals. Aesthetically, the interior looks like a darker-colored version of Kim Kardashian’s house.
Bustle
Watch David Beckham Belting Out Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas”
Nothing heralds the arrival of the Christmas season quite like Mariah Carey’s powerful pipes on our playlists — and it seems David Beckham himself is also not immune to sticking on Christmas tunes the moment December arrives. Former pop star Victoria Beckham posted a video on Instagram showing her husband singing along to Carey’s hit 1994 song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Bustle
The Britney Spears Disney Princess Musical Is Finally Opening On Broadway
If you needed any more proof that Britney Spears is the Princess of Pop, just see this new musical. On Dec. 2, which is Spears’ 41st birthday, producers announced that Once Upon A One More Time, the jukebox musical featuring the singer’s biggest hits and Disney princesses, is finally coming to Broadway in 2023 after years of delays. The show will begin preview performances at New York City’s Marquis Theatre on May 13, with an official opening date set for June 22.
Bustle
Robert Brotherton's Boyfriend Ra'ed Saade Competed On Several Reality Shows
As an employee of World Elite Group, Ra’ed Saade appeared in My Unorthodox Life’s first season “for a whole minute,” as he put it. In Season 2, he gets much more screen time. “Ra’ed and I are in an open relationship,” former Elite Model World COO Robert Brotherton reveals in the trailer for the second installment of the Netflix reality series. But it seems they’re not quite on the same page about their arrangement.
Comments / 0