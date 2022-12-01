ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Charities: Salvation Army helps man reunite with family

By Claire Kowalick, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Throughout the holiday season, Times Record News will be sharing stories of how Times Charities has aided our partner nonprofit organizations in helping individuals throughout the past year.

The Salvation Army shared that a young man came to them after being referred by the Helen Farabee Center.

He appeared to be scared and sad. The man said he had been living with his grandmother and helping around the house for the past year. When the grandmother fell ill and passed away, the man did not know where to turn. He did not know anyone in the area and did not have any money.

The man wanted to reunite with his family in Fort Worth.

While the Salvation Army does not normally pay for travel tickets, funding from Times Charities allowed them to be able to finance the man’s ticket and he returned to his family in Fort Worth.

Times Charities, a nonprofit created by the Times Record News more than 20 years ago, raises money during the holiday season to address financial woes throughout the calendar year. Times Charities also helps area veterans get back on their feet.

Donations to Times Charities go to the four partners: Faith Mission, Interfaith Outreach Services, The Salvation Army and Grace Ministries in Burkburnett.

Overhead expenses are not paid from donations.

No money is spent from the Times Charities account until the situations of those seeking help are verified by our partners.

Donations can be made in the form of cash, checks and debit or credit cards. Online donations are also welcome through https://wichitacf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate

Make checks payable to Times Charities/WFACF, and mail them to 2405 Kell #100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

