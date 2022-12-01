ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, IA

Adel’s Hometown Holiday Celebration set for Dec. 2-3

By Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmG9u_0jTi1DeG00

Adel’s Hometown Holiday Celebration is set to return on Friday and Saturday.

Deb Bengtson, president of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce, said the celebration will start at 2:30 p.m. Friday with Mrs. Claus and crafts at the Adel Public Library. Cookies and drinks will also be provided by the city of Adel.

Bengtson said the festivities will then move up to the courthouse lawn with the lighting of the tree and wreaths on the northeast corner of the square. Music will be provided by local Adel Boy and Girl Scouts.

The annual Sip and Sample event, which has been going on for over 25 years, will then be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. This year’s event features 25 stops and Bengtson said a majority will be located around the square. A handful of stops will be located around town, including at Harvey’s Greenhouse where families can get photos taken with Santa thanks to the Adel Kiwanis.

“Sip and Sample is such a fun time,” Bengtson said of the annual event. “Businesses expect people to come in and get a feel for what they have and head onto the next business. And you see so many kids having a good time and oohing and aahing about the lights and the good food that everyone has. It’s just a good time to bring the community together.”

The celebration continues on Saturday with a new event as residents can play Hometown Holiday Bingo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bengtson said there are 24 businesses participating and residents can come in to any of those to pick up a bingo card, visit the shops and get stamps to be entered into prize drawings. Shoppers can either get a traditional bingo or fill out the card with a blackout to be entered into the grand prize drawing. Three gift baskets will be given away for regular bingo and one for the grand prize.

“That should be fun to get people out and about and shopping,” Bengtson said.

Residents will get another opportunity to do some local shopping during the Bells, Bows and Boutiques Tour next weekend on Dec. 9-10. Bengtson said the Adel Chamber is partnering with the Madison County and Indianola Chambers to highlight local shops in Adel, Earlham, Winterset and Indianola during the two-day event.

The holiday activities will continue on Saturday, Dec. 10 as the Adel Fire Department will host Breakfast with Santa. Enjoy pancakes served by Adel Scout Troop 152 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and get photos taken with Santa from 8-10 a.m. Bengtson then encourages community members to walk down to 10th Street near Adel City Hall to view T-Mobile’s 25-foot Lite-Brite display.

T-Mobile is returning to Adel to celebrate the Hometown Grant they awarded to the Adel Partners Chamber and Adel Rotary to complete the Rotary Plaza on the Raccoon River Valley Trail. Bengtson said Adel was one of three communities selected to feature a Lite-Brite display. A presentation by Adel Rotary and T-Mobile will be held at 10:15 a.m. and the Lite-Brite flip will be switched at 10:30 a.m.

“We’ve got a lot of fun things going on,” Bengtson said of all of the holiday activities in Adel. “It’s a great way to wrap up 2022 and let the community get out and see each other and have a good time.”

Look for more details, including a map of the Sip and Sample and Hometown Holiday Bingo locations, on the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Gregg Young Chevrolet Announces New Location in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Rod Deter tells KSOM/KS95 News the sale of the longtime family-owned dealership to Gregg Young Chevrolet is official. Gregg Young Chevrolet released the following statement on its Facebook page: Today, we added our 8th Gregg Young location in beautiful and bustling Atlantic, IA! We couldn’t be more thankful for the continued support from our friends, family, customers & partners. And a big congratulations to Matt Miller, our new General Manager of our Atlantic stores. Your hard work, constant perseverance & dedication to Going the Extra Mile every day has led you here. We can’t wait to see what you bring to Atlantic. We can now serve even more fine customers in the Nebraska & Iowa communities! We’re very proud of that! Join us in welcoming Gregg Young Chevrolet Buick GMC of Atlantic and Gregg Young CDJR of Atlantic to The Gregg Young Family #ExtraMile #AtlanticIowa #GYautogroup.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man Hurt in Bike-Pickup Accident

(Creston) A Creston man suffered injuries when his Ecotric Bike broadsided a car. The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 5:33 p.m. on Friday at the Spruce and Howard Street intersection. Police say 18-year-old Logen Quinn was taken to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston and later airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale family escapes house fire

URBANDALE, Iowa — A family home in Urbandale caught on fire early Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m. the Urbandale Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire. When fire crews arrived, they discovered flames and smoke coming from the attic. The fire department is investigating the incident, but said they currently […]
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

One Driver Seriously Injured, Another Killed In Guthrie County Accidents This Week

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released details of two serious-injury accidents they’ve responded to over the past several days. The first accident occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. Tuesday southeast of Panora on 310th Street. Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, operated by 36-year-old Gwen Ellen Nickel of Guthrie Center, was traveling westbound on the roadway and lost control due to slick road conditions. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, entered the south ditch, and rolled, ejecting the driver. Nickel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services with suspected serious injuries. The second accident occurred at approximately 10:56 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) on Highway 44, east of Panora. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Ford F250 and trailer, driven by 74-year-old Dennis Adrian Tatman of Dallas Center, was traveling eastbound and suddenly entered the south ditch. First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene until an air ambulance arrived to airlift Tatman to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he later died.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Decatur County Body

Millions of Americans are headed home after Thanksgiving on what is traditionally known as the busiest travel day of the year. Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off. Updated: 10 hours ago. A woman in Cedar Rapids is part of an effort to make sure people...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa

Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
IOWA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop

TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?

Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state

IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation

ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy