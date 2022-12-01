Adel’s Hometown Holiday Celebration set for Dec. 2-3

Adel’s Hometown Holiday Celebration is set to return on Friday and Saturday.

Deb Bengtson, president of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce, said the celebration will start at 2:30 p.m. Friday with Mrs. Claus and crafts at the Adel Public Library. Cookies and drinks will also be provided by the city of Adel.

Bengtson said the festivities will then move up to the courthouse lawn with the lighting of the tree and wreaths on the northeast corner of the square. Music will be provided by local Adel Boy and Girl Scouts.

The annual Sip and Sample event, which has been going on for over 25 years, will then be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. This year’s event features 25 stops and Bengtson said a majority will be located around the square. A handful of stops will be located around town, including at Harvey’s Greenhouse where families can get photos taken with Santa thanks to the Adel Kiwanis.

“Sip and Sample is such a fun time,” Bengtson said of the annual event. “Businesses expect people to come in and get a feel for what they have and head onto the next business. And you see so many kids having a good time and oohing and aahing about the lights and the good food that everyone has. It’s just a good time to bring the community together.”

The celebration continues on Saturday with a new event as residents can play Hometown Holiday Bingo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bengtson said there are 24 businesses participating and residents can come in to any of those to pick up a bingo card, visit the shops and get stamps to be entered into prize drawings. Shoppers can either get a traditional bingo or fill out the card with a blackout to be entered into the grand prize drawing. Three gift baskets will be given away for regular bingo and one for the grand prize.

“That should be fun to get people out and about and shopping,” Bengtson said.

Residents will get another opportunity to do some local shopping during the Bells, Bows and Boutiques Tour next weekend on Dec. 9-10. Bengtson said the Adel Chamber is partnering with the Madison County and Indianola Chambers to highlight local shops in Adel, Earlham, Winterset and Indianola during the two-day event.

The holiday activities will continue on Saturday, Dec. 10 as the Adel Fire Department will host Breakfast with Santa. Enjoy pancakes served by Adel Scout Troop 152 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and get photos taken with Santa from 8-10 a.m. Bengtson then encourages community members to walk down to 10th Street near Adel City Hall to view T-Mobile’s 25-foot Lite-Brite display.

T-Mobile is returning to Adel to celebrate the Hometown Grant they awarded to the Adel Partners Chamber and Adel Rotary to complete the Rotary Plaza on the Raccoon River Valley Trail. Bengtson said Adel was one of three communities selected to feature a Lite-Brite display. A presentation by Adel Rotary and T-Mobile will be held at 10:15 a.m. and the Lite-Brite flip will be switched at 10:30 a.m.

“We’ve got a lot of fun things going on,” Bengtson said of all of the holiday activities in Adel. “It’s a great way to wrap up 2022 and let the community get out and see each other and have a good time.”

Look for more details, including a map of the Sip and Sample and Hometown Holiday Bingo locations, on the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.