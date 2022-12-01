The real terrorist attack concerns are from the million of unknown getaways from Biden's open border policy. Biden claims he's been to the border, another lie. This guy can't stop lying, it's his nature. A career politician is just another word or the criminally insane. That's what makes them so afraid of trump, being a successful business person. Who don't have to play by the corrupt rules of the political game.
Is this credible? Or, is it more likely to just be a continuation of the lefts wrongfully labeling their opposition as far right-wing domestic terrorists while they work actively to drive hate and division for their own political gain.
Scare tactics again by DHS. How about worrying about the border and millions of illegals pouring in??
Related
White supremacists 'pose the primary threat' of lethal domestic terrorism, FBI says
DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' in US amid 'political tensions'
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
'Let them live there': Russia claims harsh anti-LGBTQ law is defense against US influence
Opinion: The “Woke” Christian Agenda Is Destroying the United States of America
Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism
Opinion: Christians Should Recognize The Fact That Jesus Was "Woke"
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate
Harrison Ford Shames The United States
Mexican authorities urge U.S. to tweak travel alerts warning citizens to stay away due to crime, kidnappings
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
'Let Them All Go Now': Trump Calls For Release Of Everyone Arrested In Jan. 6 Riot
Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 193