WVCA Division 4 All-State Volleyball Includes: Hartwig, Epping, Lavicka (Athens) Tallier(Gilman) Pionke(Tri-County) Carlson(Newman Catholic)

Sophomore wing Matt Buckman poured in a career-high 30 points, spring boarding Cambridge to a 53-50 victory over host Lake Mills in a nonconference game on Friday, Dec. 2. Buckman, who stands 6-foot-4, had eight of his nine field goals before halftime, scoring 23 points, as the Blue Jays pushed ahead 34-20 at the break. The L-Cats, who were led by sophomore guard AJ Bender's 22 points, made things interesting...

CAMBRIDGE, WI ・ 54 MINUTES AGO