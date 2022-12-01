ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview Heights, OH

Grandview Heights Moment in Time

By Wayne Carlson
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJQLm_0jTi16YQ00

This residential home at 1101 Broadview Ave. in Grandview Heights was designed in 1906 for Claude K. Seibert and his wife, Martha (Wygant).

The couple founded the Fifth Avenue Floral Company, which had extensive greenhouses on Fifth Avenue and a retail shop on East Broad Street. The company became one of the most successful florist businesses in Columbus, selling about $100,000 worth of flowers annually by 1923. The Seiberts lived in the home until 1927 when they moved to King Avenue near the Ohio State University campus.

The Dutch Colonial home, designed by Columbus architects Richard Dawson and Harry Holbrook, was featured in a 1908 Dispatch article that described it as “built on a knoll commanding a fine view of Arlington and the surrounding territory. It is equipped with its own pumping plant and is finished in mahogany, quartered oak, and white enamel with large open air sleeping rooms.”

It had multiple fireplaces, with locally quarried limestone hearths, exposed wood cross beams and stair posts and a large window seat in the first-floor turret. The Seiberts had the builder install an imported German nine-panel, stained glass window along the main staircase, which was called “The Enchanted Wood.”

Born near Chillicothe, Claude Seibert and his family moved to Columbus in 1882. He eventually attended Capital City Commercial College on South High Street, taking a position as an accountant with the Ohio State Journal after graduation. After several years, he went to work with the John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, covering Ohio and West Virginia. He was elected to Grandview’s City Council, and was later chosen as its fourth mayor, serving from 1915 until 1919. In 1922 Seibert and two other residents donated the money for Grandview to purchase park land for community use.

In 1913 he was elected the first president of the “Brotherhood," a Tri-Village area service organization that met monthly at Congregational Church, which he was partially responsible for helping establish. Both Claude and Martha were active in Boulevard Presbyterian Church, which was organized in 1925, and for more than 30 years was secretary of the board of trustees of Central Presbyterian Church.

The Seiberts' son, Sam, graduated from Grandview High School in 1925 and enrolled in business at Ohio State and was elected President of the Student Council when he was a junior. While attending OSU, he contracted influenza, which rapidly ended up as pneumonia, and he died after being hospitalized for two weeks.

Seibert became nationally recognized for his knowledge and commitment to insurance procedures and information. He was eventually named second Vice President of the National Life Insurance Co. of Cleveland. He died in Minnesota in 1938, and Martha died in 1945.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Police: Man killed in northwest Columbus shooting identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit is investigating a shooting incident in northwest Columbus Saturday that led to the death of an 18-year-old man. According to police, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive at 9:09 p.m. on a report of...
COLUMBUS, OH
cdrecycler.com

Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF

Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Measles Exposure Spreads to Ross County

COLUMBUS – Measle cases continue to rise in Ohio, the recent number is 50. Accoridng to the City of Columbus reported the first cases of Measles in October. Most of the spread was from in a daycare and school locations in the area. On Wednesday Columbus Public Health commissioner...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville holiday light show dazzles for a good cause

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — In the spirit of giving, one Westerville family is using their elaborate Christmas light display to give back to their community. Rick Hilyard has put on The Dazzling Christmas Light Show for 15 years. After seeing how many people it attracted, he said he saw an opportunity to help his community […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy