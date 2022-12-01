ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

What Makes Upside Potential For Hexo? Analyst Explains On Heels Of The Deal Break With Molson Coors

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdbmH_0jTi0dMp00

Year-to-date, Hexo HEXO shares lost 77.15%, compared to AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO which went down 61.12%, and AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS, which dropped 53.70%.

Recently, the multinational drink and brewing company Molson Coors TAP said goodbye to cannabis and its partnership with Hexo. The two companies, via a joint venture dubbed Truss CBD USA, collaborated together for more than two years. Now, Molson Coors decided to pull out, due to uncertainty around the federal legalization of cannabis.

At the beginning of November, Hexo reported FY22 net revenue of CA$191.1 million ($141.2 million), a 54% increase compared to CA$123.8 million in FY21. This increase is mainly attributable to the acquisitions of Redecan and Zenabis, which contributed CA$60.3 million and CA$30.8 million of net revenue in FY22, respectively. Excluding the impact of business acquisitions, net revenues have declined by 19%.

The Analyst

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on Hexo stock and reduced the price target to CA$0.26 from CA$0.35.

The Thesis

Reduction of the price target is due to higher share count and reduced estimates, Zuanic said in his Wednesday analyst note.

The Canadian cannabis company is scheduled to report October quarter financial results in mid-December. Hifyre data suggests a 14% drop in sales for the period.

“That said, we realize HEXO is undergoing a transition, with new management focusing the organization, cutting costs, shoring up the balance sheet, and expanding distribution and ramping product innovation. The company’s Redecan unit and leadership in QB are among the company’s crown jewels, in our view,” the analyst said.

Hexo’s strategic relationship with Tilray TLRY brings synergies in the short term and removes optionality in the longer term. If Tilray decides to choose all the free float quickly after the stock crosses the CA$0.90 conversion price of the senior convertible debt it has acquired, the upside for Hexo could be capped, Zuanic said.

“ All that said, most likely it will take 2-3 years, we think, for Tilray to pull the trigger (to mitigate regulatory risk), so Hexo shareholders may enjoy greater upside than the high teens return implied by the conversion price.”

The analyst concluded by taking a sidelined position, but acknowledging the potential upside if management delivers on its targets.

The Price Action

Hexo shares closed Wednesday market session 0.48% higher at 17 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Benzinga

Why These PagerDuty Analysts Are Impressed By Q3 Execution

Following the quarterly release, PagerDuty Inc.’s PD shares continued to gain on Friday. Analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated an Outperform and a price target of $32. “PagerDuty delivered a strong quarter with revenue and billings outperformance while achieving non-GAAP profitability a quarter ahead of guidance,” Hedberg said in a note.
Benzinga

Where IAC Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for IAC IAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IAC. The company has an average price target of $79.86 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $46.00.
Benzinga

Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms

If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga

Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
Benzinga

This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga

Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy