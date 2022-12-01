ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erLin_0jTi0cU600
  • General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC.
  • Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
  • The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under the ticker "GEHC."
  • The board approved a distribution to GE shareholders of at least 80.1% of the outstanding shares of GE HealthCare.
  • Holders of GE common stock will receive one share of GE HealthCare for every three shares of GE held on December 16, 2022, the record date for the distribution.
  • The distribution will likely occur after the U.S. market closes on January 3, 2023.
  • Effective upon the spinoff, GE will retain up to 19.9% of the outstanding shares of GE HealthCare.
  • GE put an initial value of $31 billion on the soon-to-be-public company, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Following the healthcare spinoff, it plans to separate its aerospace business from its power and renewable-energy units.
  • GE HealthCare, which makes MRI machines and other medical equipment, has about $18 billion in annual revenue, compared with GE's $74.2 billion in 2021.
  • Culp will be the non-executive chairman of the new board, and Arduini will also be a director.
  • GE's healthcare division plans to hold an investor day on December 8.
  • Price Action: GE shares traded higher by 0.30% at $86.23 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Benzinga

Pathward Financial: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pathward Financial CASH. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Pathward Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms

If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Benzinga

This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga

Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
Benzinga

Graco Hikes Dividend By 11.9%

Graco Inc GGG Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.235 per common share. The proposed dividend represents an 11.9% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of...
Benzinga

International Seaways: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from International Seaways INSW. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, International Seaways will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Warns Traders Of Shrinking Bonus Pool Even As Trading Revenue Rises

Leading global investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS recently announced a shrinking year-end bonus for traders, despite seeing its trading revenue rising this year. Goldman’s annual trading revenue is $25 billion, and analysts estimate it will outdo last year’s mark by 15%. However, the company’s overall revenue fell by 21%.
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates KNBE, SPNE, AGFS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE's sale to Vista Equity Partners for $24.90...
Benzinga

Texas Pacific Land: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Texas Pacific Land TPL. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $3.0 per share. On Wednesday, Texas Pacific Land will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $3.0 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Why Cracker Barrel Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 13%? Here Are 42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB rose 42% to $0.54 after dipping 56% on Thursday. Top Ships Inc. TOPS rose 41.6% to $5.14 after jumping 20% on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL shares climbed 34.5% to $0.9201 after the company reported FDA approval of REZLIDHIA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible IDH1 mutation.
Benzinga

FTX Japan: Work Is Underway To Enable Withdrawal Of Client Funds

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX will allow its Japan subsidiary to resume withdrawals for its clients. Users of the defunct FTX Japan may be among the exchange’s first customers to receive their funds. Withdrawal services were initially halted on Nov. 8. Controls, security audits, reconciliations, and reviews are all included...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy