Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theadvocate.com

Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia

The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The City of Gonzales will celebrate the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. Santa and all of his elves will arrive shortly after the lighting at the Gonzales Civic Center to handout goodies for little ones. The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank

-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes

Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Holiday Event Guide December 1st Through 4th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Holiday season has officially begun. Decorations are going up. Christmas lights are coming on. There are so many events taking place in and around Baton Rouge. Here’s our list of events you must attend this weekend. Snow & Glow at Holiday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 teens shot, sent to hospital in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported on Timberside Drive. The police say two juveniles were shot and injured. Emergency officials say two teenagers were sent to the hospital. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 16-29

BAR: 116 Bertrand Drive, description, review of commercial, drainage and calculations for Wrong Iron Lafayette; applicant, Carubba Engineering; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $1,374,144. FITNESS CENTER: 3803 Moss St., description, interior remodel and tenant improvement for Planet Fitness; applicant, PB2 Architecture + Engineering; contractor, Planet Construction; $1.3 million. WAREHOUSE: 120 Scott...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Crawfish salad, Rocca Pizzeria and the Executive Club: Best things we ate this week

The Crawfish Salad from Rouj included marinated and chilled crawfish tails, bacon crumbles, grape tomatoes, purple onions, avocado, cucumber and local honey mustard vinaigrette. So, basically, all of the best elements of a salad in one. I will admit, I was a little skeptical about the honey mustard dressing with the crawfish, but it made for the perfect balance of sweet and salty.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2 teens shot, injured off North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Two teens were injured by gunfire Sunday and transported to the hospital, Baton Rouge Police said. The shootings happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Timberside Drive, off North Ardenwood Drive, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. No further details were immediately available. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA

