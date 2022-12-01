Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia
The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The City of Gonzales will celebrate the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. Santa and all of his elves will arrive shortly after the lighting at the Gonzales Civic Center to handout goodies for little ones. The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop...
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Holiday Event Guide December 1st Through 4th
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Holiday season has officially begun. Decorations are going up. Christmas lights are coming on. There are so many events taking place in and around Baton Rouge. Here’s our list of events you must attend this weekend. Snow & Glow at Holiday...
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
theadvocate.com
Wine, tasty bits draw crowds to annual Holiday Cheif Evening and Wine Tasting in Antique Village
The Addiction Boutique owner Amie Barton served wine during the 21st Holiday Chef's Evening and Wine Tasting held Dec. 1 in the Antique District in Denham Springs. She was among several store owners who took part in the annual event. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Children's Choir sang Christmas carols on...
theadvocate.com
Get in the Christmas spirit this weekend with parades, reindeer games in Lafayette Parish
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend in Lafayette. Christmas trees are going up, holiday markets are popping up and Santa Claus himself will be in Lafayette this weekend as Acadiana kicks off the 2022 holiday season. The Sonic Christmas Parade rolls at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Lafayette,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
brproud.com
2 teens shot, sent to hospital in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported on Timberside Drive. The police say two juveniles were shot and injured. Emergency officials say two teenagers were sent to the hospital. This is...
brproud.com
Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
brproud.com
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 16-29
BAR: 116 Bertrand Drive, description, review of commercial, drainage and calculations for Wrong Iron Lafayette; applicant, Carubba Engineering; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $1,374,144. FITNESS CENTER: 3803 Moss St., description, interior remodel and tenant improvement for Planet Fitness; applicant, PB2 Architecture + Engineering; contractor, Planet Construction; $1.3 million. WAREHOUSE: 120 Scott...
theadvocate.com
Crawfish salad, Rocca Pizzeria and the Executive Club: Best things we ate this week
The Crawfish Salad from Rouj included marinated and chilled crawfish tails, bacon crumbles, grape tomatoes, purple onions, avocado, cucumber and local honey mustard vinaigrette. So, basically, all of the best elements of a salad in one. I will admit, I was a little skeptical about the honey mustard dressing with the crawfish, but it made for the perfect balance of sweet and salty.
cenlanow.com
St. George, Baton Rouge, Prairieville Fire Departments join others in responding to massive St. Gabriel fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All local fire departments are responding to a blaze in St. Gabriel, according to the St. George Fire Department. As of 12 noon, St. George is joined by first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Prairieville Fire Department, and Geismar Fire Department. St....
theadvocate.com
2 teens shot, injured off North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Two teens were injured by gunfire Sunday and transported to the hospital, Baton Rouge Police said. The shootings happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Timberside Drive, off North Ardenwood Drive, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. No further details were immediately available. This is a developing...
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between the hours of noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Ryan Jackson, 28, 2432 N. Albert St., Lutcher, first-offense...
BRPD: 3 juveniles arrested following chase, 3 others still on the run
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said six people were involved in a chase that began around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the six people were in an unauthorized vehicle on South 17th Street and refused to stop for officers. Police said...
theadvocate.com
In honoring a mother's memory, a Lafayette bar brings holiday cheer to hundreds
At McMillan's Pub in Lafayette, the idea of festive cheer goes further than just hanging up a few decorations. Toward the end of the year it's not unusual to see a regular with a drink of choice close at hand doing something rarely seen in a neighborhood bar — wrapping Christmas presents.
