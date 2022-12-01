ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fort Bend Star

Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone

Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
texasbreaking.com

Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money

The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston

Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
Stephen L Dalton

Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
AUSTIN, TX
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)

If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
GALVESTON, TX
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX

