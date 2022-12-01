Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist SaysMae A.
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: December 5 to 11, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Advocates hope federal investigation brings fixes to Houston’s illegal dumping woes
Illegally discarded trash fills a drainage ditch in Independence Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The neighborhood in Houston’s Trinity Gardens—found in northeast Houston just outside of Loop 610—looked cleaner than it ever had. It was late July, several days after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was...
Fort Bend Star
Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone
Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
fox26houston.com
One of Houston's biggest mysteries now a Netflix docuseries called 'The Texas Killing Fields'
HOUSTON - If 25 miles of the Gulf Freeway between League City and Galveston could talk, we would hear of horrendous crimes committed against dozens of young women. "Most of the victims were between 16 and the age of 25 and that's over the last four or five decades," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.
texasbreaking.com
Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money
The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
Houston Agent Magazine
A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston
Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?
Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)
If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Click2Houston.com
State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston
HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
'Lowballed' documentary features racial inequities in Harris Co. home appraisals
A new analysis by ABC OTV's data team found that Black and Hispanic homeowners in Harris County are about twice as likely to be "lowballed" in their appraisals as their white neighbors. Here's what experts believe is the cause, impact, and possible solutions.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Takeoff murder: Patrick Xavier Clark charged in fatal shooting of Migos rapper in downtown Houston
Houston police have arrested and charged a man in the shooting death of a popular Atlanta-based rapper last month. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested at a home on Houston's east side Thursday night and is charged in the murder of Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff from the Migos rap group.
Famed Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee’s Stunning $20 Million Mansion is on The Market, Let’s Look
Did you know that in 2019 Tony Buzbee ran for mayor of Houston, Texas? He ultimately lost to incumbent Sylvester Turner, but, that's not why most of us know his name is it?. Of course, most of us know him as the attorney who is representing women who have accused former Houston Texan NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.
fox26houston.com
Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says
HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
Houston Police: 2 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff
The Houston Police Department is expected to release an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.
'Texas Killing Fields': Who Is Clyde Hedrick and Where Is He Now?
The former roofer was convicted of manslaughter in 2014 and has not been ruled out as a suspect in several unsolved Texas Killing Fields murders.
