WFAA
Here's what the planned Dallas skate park will look like
Renderings of the proposed Dallas skate park have been released. The park is planned for a site near Bachmann Lake.
Texas Wants to Know: Everything you never knew about Dallas' underground pedestrian tunnels
Dallas has about three miles of subterranean tunnels and sky bridges that crisscross the city, but aside from a few food courts beneath office highrises, they’re largely vacant. If that’s the case, why are they there in the first place?
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul
Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
A-list fashion stars align at Dallas’ most stylish black-tie awards gala
It's been called Dallas' version of the Met Gala. More than 300 of Dallas' chicest packed the Thompson Hotel ballroom for the Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) Night of Stars 2022 gala on Friday, November 18. They included fashion luminaries, celebrities, socialites, philanthropists, business owners, and influencers — all there to raise funds for scholarships for aspiring fashion designers and professionals. Event chairs Ken Weber, Richard Rivas, and Cristina Graham presided over the glamorous evening, which was emceed by James Aguiar, the VP Fashion and Creative Director for Modern Luxury. Besides being a chic soiree, the event is also an...
dallasfarmersmarket.org
HAPPY TAMALIDAYS!
If tamales are a must-have in your holiday celebrations, you’re in good company. Celebrate Tamales Day with over 10 varieties of fresh, authentic tamales this Saturday at the Dallas Farmers Market. This isn’t just a grab-n-go, it’s a whole Tamalada! Corn husk, banana leaf, traditional, vegan, or dessert based – if you’re looking for flavor, you won’t miss out here. Tamale sales start at 9AM until sold out! The spectacular Tonantzin Guerreros Chichimecas, Aztec Dance starts at 11AM. Hispanic heritage vendors with handmade and fair-trade goods are here until 5PM.
CW33
Dallas-based Dave & Busters will fly you and your friends out to this location for a free hangout experience
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to have the ultimate night out with you and your friends? Well, you may have a chance at Dave & Busters. The Dallas-based entertainment and restaurant destination is launching its “Impossible Holiday Hangout” contest. The prize is a free getaway with you and your friends.
Report names best rooftop bars in Texas
A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you're looking for a change of scenery. If it's a view you're after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be.
Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat
DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.
WFAA
UNT staying close to home in Frisco Bowl while SMU heads to New Mexico Bowl
DALLAS — While TCU heads to the College Football Playoff, the North Texas Mean Green and SMU Mustangs learned where they'll be bowling to end their seasons. If you're a UNT fan, you won't have to travel very far. The Mean Green (7-6) announced Sunday they'll be playing in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Museum of Art Closed Until Further Notice Due to Threat
The Dallas Museum of Art announced Sunday that the museum, including the garage, will be closed until further notice. Museum sources tell NBC 5 that they received a threat against the building and have alerted the Dallas Police Department. The museum shared a message on its social media accounts asking...
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location
The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
CandysDirt.com
It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold
If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer and Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was the seller’s agent. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing. Through our digging, we knew all about it, of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record-high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
Dallas Observer
First Look: Bizzy Burger Enters the Dallas Burger Wars
America’s hunger for delectable portable meals on a bun will never change, but the people who make them and the way we consume them just might. Mark Brzezinski, who helped put Pei Wei and Velvet Taco on the map, recruited Larry Lavine (founder of Chili's franchise), and the two joined forces to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar fast food industry with their new concept Bizzy Burger.
WFAA
DFW weather: Cooler this weekend with a decent warm-up next week
Return to cooler temps this weekend with some low rain chances on Sunday. Much warmer weather returns next week.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Home Prices Dropping Rapidly
Sky-high home prices in North Texas may be starting to wane as median prices across the region are dropping along with demand. Single-family homes in Dallas have seen their median value drop $72,000 from their highs earlier in the year. Forth Worth median prices are down $40,000 from their peak, while Denton and Arlington have dropped $37,000 and $26,000, respectively.
Frisco Soon-to-Be New Home of The Taco Joint
This Tex-Mex restaurant is expected to open its doors in early 2023.
WFAA
North Texas fires football coach Seth Littrell after seven seasons
DENTON, Texas — The North Texas Mean Green are looking for change. The Mean Green have fired head coach Seth Littrell after seven seasons, the school announced Sunday night. Littrell went 44-44 with North Texas and recently led the team to the Conference USA championship, where they lost to UTSA 48-27 on Friday.
