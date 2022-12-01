Read full article on original website
Related
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.
Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings
The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets
The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
Yardbarker
New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
Mets fans, media react to deGrom signing with Rangers: 'What the hell, Jake?'
On social media, the news of deGrom inking a lucrative deal that far exceeded the prognostications of most experts was met with a wide range of responses from the fans and journalists who follow the team closely.
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent
Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
Rangers, Jacob deGrom agree to 5-year, $185M deal: ESPN sources
Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom agreed to a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday, sources told ESPN.
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
Yankees could look to mid-tier pitching options if they can’t make splash
Outside of Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, the Yankees don’t have a pitcher on their roster who started 20 regular season games for them last season. Jameson Taillon, now a free agent, had the second-most starts (32) and innings pitched (177 ¹/₃) on the staff, ahead of Cortes — who was bothered by a groin injury — and Luis Severino, who was sidelined by a strained lat. And Frankie Montas, acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline after the Yankees missed out on Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo, also will be back, but he’s coming off a disastrous first few months in The Bronx,...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/4/22
MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Lots of teams have checked in, but three organizations have made their concrete interest in Aaron Judge public: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since LA may only be interested in the event that Judge is up for a short-term, high AAV deal, the Yanks and Giants seem to be the favorites.
Texas Rangers Offseason Central
Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Getting Aaron Hicks’s contract off the books
If the New York Yankees want to continue spending after extending Aaron Judge, they need to find ways to clear salary space off the books. Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks present the best opportunity to do that, but recouping their entire financial commitment is a bit optimistic and lofty for general manager Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
deGrom Surprises Mets and Leaves for Texas
Jacob deGrom has been fun to watch. He’s won two Cy Young Awards and was with the New York Mets for nine seasons at the major league level. That’s a long time for today’s standards considering the stupid money that’s being thrown around. The Texas Rangers offered him five years up to $185 million. There’s a sixth-year option that raises it potentially to $222 million. Was that smart? NO!
Yardbarker
Mike Piazza 'praying' Jacob deGrom re-signs with Mets
New York Mets legend and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza is hopeful free-agent ace pitcher Jacob deGrom will re-sign with the Queens club. "I learned as a player you do have to make a decision that you feel is best for your career," Piazza told SNY’s Michelle Margaux (h/t Phillip Martinez) at the Italian American Baseball Foundation gala. "I hope [deGrom] takes all that into account and realizes what he has here and how much he’s loved here."
Where Mets can now turn to complete rotation after Jacob deGrom split
The Mets’ offer to Jacob deGrom of three years and around $120 million was no match for the Rangers, who gave the 34-year-old a five-year deal worth a guaranteed $185 million, as well as a sixth-year option. So where does that leave the Mets with the Winter Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego? Here’s a look at where the Mets can turn to complete their rotation, which right now consists of Max Scherzer and not much else: Justin Verlander: The other top right-hander on the free-agent market this offseason, Verlander had a comeback season for the ages after returning...
The Mets need to sign Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga
Kodai Senga is a name that has appeared on some New York Mets rumor mills this offseason, and the Mets need him in Flushing in 2023 and beyond if the Mets want to remain a World Series contender. Senga was posted to international free agency several weeks ago and would represent an upgrade over what the Mets currently have in their pitching staff.
Realistic expectations for the Mets at the Winter Meetings
There’s a certain allure to the MLB Winter Meetings. It’s a conference where general managers, executives, agents, and players get together and talk shop. This is a period when New York Mets fans will be eagerly refreshing Twitter a little more aggressively. The MLB Winter Meetings do signal...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
577K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0