The Mets’ offer to Jacob deGrom of three years and around $120 million was no match for the Rangers, who gave the 34-year-old a five-year deal worth a guaranteed $185 million, as well as a sixth-year option. So where does that leave the Mets with the Winter Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego? Here’s a look at where the Mets can turn to complete their rotation, which right now consists of Max Scherzer and not much else: Justin Verlander: The other top right-hander on the free-agent market this offseason, Verlander had a comeback season for the ages after returning...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO